Actors paid to protest Huawei Exec’s release report media | world

Members of the media and the public will stand trial against a Supreme Court in British Columbia for extradition proceedings against Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver, Canada on January 20, 2020. – AFP picture

VANCOUVER, Jan. 23 – Actors were paid actors in front of a Canadian courtroom who were pushing for the release of a high-ranking Chinese telecommunications company that was fighting extradition to the United States, they told local media.

However, it was not clear who committed the bill.

On Monday, a dozen men and women holding red-and-white handwritten signs holding the head of Huawei’s chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou to hand over to the US authorities to file fraud charges at the beginning of the hearing “Free Meng” high and “Trump stop bullying us.”

They refused to speak to an AFP journalist on site.

Later, a handful of them were tracked down and spoken to Canadian media. They said they paid C $ 100-150 (RM311-RM467) for two hours of work that they understood as extras in a movie.

The offer came from Facebook or friends.

“A CBS reporter approached me and my friend and started interviewing us. And in those moments and questions I realized that if this was background work, they wouldn’t need any details about background people, ”Julia Hackstaff told CBC.

After more journalists searched for comments, she found that the film in which she thought she was playing was indeed a very real event.

“I started to understand, wait, nobody called action,” said Hackstaff.

Another protester, Ken Bonson, gave the Toronto Star an identical report, saying that she “has no idea what I’m going to do.”

“I’m honestly ashamed and ashamed,” she said that she didn’t know anything about Meng or her legal legend.

Meng is being sought by the US authorities for alleged fraud related to sanctions against Iran.

According to the US allegations, she lied to HSBC that Huawei has a relationship with Iran-based subsidiary Skycom, which threatens to violate US sanctions against Tehran.

Meng has denied the allegations.

Their extradition negotiations are expected to continue until tomorrow and then be interrupted until a second phase, scheduled for June.

Neither the Chinese embassy in Ottawa nor Huawei immediately responded to a request for comment on the protests. – AFP