Actors say officers attacked marching dead attraction

The actor, who worked at Walk with the Dead, claims he and other staff were attacked.

According to Variety, actor Kurt Logan has filed a lawsuit in a new lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday (April 8). The attraction he worked on was based on the AMC show of the same name and has been running since 2016.

In the lawsuit, Logan claims that the visitors attacked and groped the actors involved in the attraction, and that the executives of the theme park, based at Universal Studios in Hollywood, did not do enough to stop or prevent the incident.

The attraction sees guests strolling through a post-apocalyptic setting where actors play zombies. The description of the attraction informs visitors that they must “prepare for the fight for survival” while walking.

The lawsuit states that “Universal is actually inciting its guests to fight staff,” and Logan claims he was repeatedly punched by theme park guests. He also claims that several female employees were pinched and sexually abused.

According to Variety, Logan claims that when he reported the attack on a senior employee, he was told to “take a short break and then go back to work.”

A spokesman for Universal Studios, Hollywood, declined to answer specific allegations. However, a Variety spokeswoman said: “We do not comment on the lawsuits, but the safety and security of our staff and guests are always our top priority.”

The attraction closed last month shortly before the entire park was closed due to a coronavirus pandemic. “After many years of exciting guests, March 4 will close,” the theme park said.

“The area, now called Pets Place, was embodied for the arrival of a new trip” The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! “We look forward to the return of the Walking Dead as a focal point in our maze of Halloween nights this fall.”

The Walking Dead attraction was originally created by Halloween Horror Nights executive producer John Murdy, who worked closely with The Walking Dead crew to create an experience that truly mirrored the television show.