Actors Scrubs, Home and Ambulance pay tribute to healthcare professionals

The stars of Scrubs, House, ER, Grey’s Anatomy and more have come together to pay tribute to the “real health heroes” working on cutting edge during the coronavirus pandemic.

The video, hosted and presented by former House actress Olivia Wilde, brings together a host of stars, including Zach Breff, Donald Faison, Patrick Dempsey, Sandra O, Julian Margulis and Neil Patrick Harris during a four-minute celebration of World Medical Work.

“The closest … I’ve ever come to being a doctor, putting on a suit,” Wilde says in the clip below. “And while it’s close, it’s not quite the same. I want to say thank you to all the real healthcare heroes.”

Her former House stars co-star Lisa Edelstein, Omar Epps, Jennifer Morrison, Kal Peng and Peter Jacobson – all in tribute.

The clip also features Maura Tierney (ER) as well as Scrubs’ Sarah Hulke, Grey’s Anatomy, Kate Walsh, Nurse Jackie Eddie Falk, Freddie Hymer, Dr. Javier, Dr. Hauser, M.D. Neil Patrick Harris.

Wilde’s video encourages viewers to donate to Thrive Global’s First Response campaign – see here.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to deepen around the world. In the UK, the death toll at the time of writing exceeded 7,000 and in the US more than 14,000. Italy remains the worst hit country with more than 17,000 deaths.

Many entertainers in the entertainment world continue to share new content online, seeking to entertain fans in isolation. Most recently, Charli XCX began releasing updates on its new quarantine album, and Jared Leto released a new Star Wars-inspired T-shirt to help those affected by the outbreak.