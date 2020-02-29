Actors Wander Out to Protest Roman Polanski at France’s César Movie Awards

(Francois Durand/Getty Photographs)

The Me Too Motion took centre phase in Paris when many actors walked out of France’s César awards following Roman Polanski received Ideal Director for his movie An Officer and a Spy. Actor Adèle Haenel (Portrait of a Lady on Hearth) was one of the 1st to depart in protest, with video clips on social media displaying her shouting “Shame!” and “Well finished, pedophilia” as she walked out.

Adèle without end. pic.twitter.com/Fhe9xSLxCK — Portrait of a Lady on Fire (@Portrait_Film) February 28, 2020

Haenel, who has claimed she experienced sexual abuse through her youth in the French film business, was adopted out by Portrait of a Woman on Fireplace director Céline Sciamma, along with many other attendees. A vocal supporter of France’s Me As well Movement, Haenel had beforehand spoken out in opposition to Polanski’s nominations, declaring “Distinguishing Polanski is spitting in the deal with of all victims … It means raping ladies isn’t that negative.”

The show’s host, French comedian Florence Foresti, addressed the controversy by welcoming all the “predators” in attendance and later on remarked “There are 12 moments when we’re going to have an problem,” alluding to Polanski’s 12 nominations. Exterior the venue, hundreds of men and women had collected to protest Polanski and the sector that carries on to celebrate and shield him. French police fired tear gasoline at the protesters as they pulled down a basic safety barrier beside the crimson carpet.

The awards exhibit, generally referred to as the the French Oscars, was embroiled in controversy weeks before the clearly show even started, when Polanski’s movie scored 12 nominations. In reaction to the outrage, all 21 members of the board of the Association for the Promotion of Cinema declared they would be stepping down.

Polanski fled the U.S. in 1977 to keep away from a jail sentence immediately after pleading responsible to raping a 13-calendar year-previous lady. He has considering that been accused of rape and sexual assault by numerous girls, lots of when they were minors. These accusations have performed minimal to blunt Polanski’s vocation, as he continues to work and gain awards.

Polanski had earlier mentioned that he would not be attending the awards saying, “We know how this evening will unfold now … What location can there be in this kind of deplorable situations for a film about the defense of truth, the fight for justice, blind detest and anti-Semitism?”. Wow, it must be so challenging for him.

France’s lifestyle minister Franck Riester mentioned in an interview that a Polanski get would be “a negative symbol presented we need to all be knowledgeable of the will need to fight in opposition to sexual violence and sexism.”

Haenel’s walkout has attained praise on social media for her bravery:

In a world whole of people that stay silent in front of rapist owning a occupation, be an

adéle haenel.

pic.twitter.com/yHwjwSklQk — bea (@zwanheda) February 29, 2020

Can 2020 be the year we quit gratifying adult men for their “artwork” even though ignoring their unapologetic heritage of rape and baby sexual abuse? Really like to 👑 actress Adèle Haenel, who was one particular of the people today that walked out of the #Cesar awards when they gave ideal director to #Polanski. https://t.co/8fulP7eT1y — Farrah Khan (@farrahsafiakhan) February 29, 2020

Adèle Haenel, who was abused by a director, remaining the #César awards when they gave finest director to Polanski.

I FUCKING STAN https://t.co/BsJHIO3SuI — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) February 29, 2020

A l’annonce du César de la Meilleure Réalisation pour Roman Polanski (“J’accuse”), Adèle Haenel quitte la salle. Le meilleur des #César2020 > https://t.co/ipnVwouBeV pic.twitter.com/7xa0CTbU3H — CANAL+ (@canalplus) February 28, 2020

(by using New York Periods)

