[actress-chacha-maembong-slams-critics-for-kiss-from-sister’s-husband]

PETALING JAYA, Feb 24 — Actress Chacha Maembong was harshly criticised on social media just after a photograph of her remaining kissed by her sister Emma Maembong and Emma’s new partner, Muhammad Shazli Azhar unfold on the internet.

The picture was taken at Emma and Muhammad Shazli’s solemnisation ceremony very last week by images studio CST Generation and shows the two pecking Chacha’s cheeks as she sits amongst them on the bridal dais.

What started off as a uncomplicated screen of affection among family associates has sparked a heated debate on social media with some arguing that their steps experienced offended spiritual boundaries.

— Semoga Syahbinar dimurahkan rezeki (@syahbinar) February 22, 2020

Amende abang ipar cium adik ipar ni. Ewww — ش🤍 (@syxfxqxnxd) February 22, 2020

Nikmati lah keluarga yg tak utamakan islam walaupun mereka islam — ) (@fihero21) February 22, 2020

When contacted by Harian Metro, Chacha issued a transient but severe rebuke in direction of her critics.

“Keyboard warriors are way too unfavorable. I will not be providing any additional feedback on this situation,” claimed the 23-calendar year-outdated.

Chacha, whose serious title is Siti Aisyah Ismail, was among the the 300 guests who attended Emma and Muhammad Shazli’s intimate marriage ceremony ceremony final Thursday.

Astro Awani claimed that the newlyweds will be hosting a reception subsequent month in Putrajaya.