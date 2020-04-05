Actress-creator Patricia Bosworth dies from coronavirus at 86

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Patricia Bosworth, an actress who after starred alongside Audrey Hepburn and later on wrote biographies on numerous stars which includes Marlon Brando and Montgomery Clift, has died thanks to the coronavirus. She was 86.

Bosworth’s stepdaughter, Fia Hatsav, instructed The New York Times that pneumonia introduced on by the virus was the result in of demise. Bosworth died on Thursday in New York.

Bosworth played a nun opposite of Hepburn in the 1959 classic “The Nun’s Story.” Alongside with penning bios for Brando and Clift, she also wrote biographies on actress Jane Fonda and famed photographer Diane Arbus, who photographed Bosworth in a Greyhound bus advertisement.

Her biography on Arbus served as the foundation for the 2006 movie “Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus,” which starred Nicole Kidman.

Under the tutelage of Lee Strasberg, Bosworth examined performing at the Actors Studio together with Marilyn Monroe, Paul Newman, Steve McQueen and Fonda. Bosworth labored on Broadway and starred in tv exhibits which includes “Naked City” and “The Patty Duke.”

Bosworth turned her notice from performing to concentration on a occupation in journalism as a profitable editor and writer. She wrote for The New York Situations and New York journal, and was an editor for a number of publications together with Screen Stars, McCall’s and contributed to Vainness Honest.

She wrote memoirs about her possess lifetime in 1998’s “Anything Your Little Coronary heart Wishes: An American Spouse and children Story” and 2017’s “The Gentlemen in My Lifestyle: A Memoir of Like and Art in 1950s Manhattan.”

