Actress Janeane Garofalo claims Edward Norton lost her role in the cult film Fight Club

(CNN) – Way to forget the Fight Club’s first rule, Janeane Garofalo.

In an interview with Yahoo Build Series to promote her new film, Come as You Are, the actress and comedian, said she was originally supposed to play the role of Marla Singer in this film.

Instead, the role went to Helena Bonham Carter, and Garofalo knew who was responsible.

One of the stars of the 1999 film, Edward Norton, felt that “she didn’t have the trouble to do it,” Garofalo now says.

Janeane Garofalo claims Edward Norton wanted his girlfriend at the time to play the part. (Getty)

“I thought, ‘Can I audition with him or for him?'” Said the actress on the show.

“And I was told that he would ask Courtney Love to do it because he was with her, but Brad Pitt said, ‘I’m not going to sign it off.’ So they agreed on Helena Bonham Carter, who was probably much better than me. “

According to Garofalo, she thought the part was locked because “I met David Fincher (the director of the film) who gave me the script and said,” If you like it, the part is yours. “

The role ultimately went to Helena Bonham Carter. (20th Century Fox)

But Norton doesn’t remember it that way.

In a statement to CNN, Norton said: “I am sorry Janeane has this impression, but if she is serious she is really wrong.

“David Fincher does exactly what he wants,” said Norton. “He calls for every dimension of his films, from top to bottom. I don’t remember that he ever raised the issue of who he was thinking about for most other roles.

“The only suggestion I made was to shoot it down,” he added. “I was a big Janeane fan, so I would have loved to read with her!”

Garofalo said years later that Pitt, who was also in the film, was approaching her about it.

“He said very kindly,” I’m sorry about what happened to it and he had nothing to do with it, “she said.

Not that she endures resentment, and she called Norton a “wonderful actor”.

Garofalo also said that although they live close to each other and Norton sees them often, he never mentioned it. “In fact, he pretends not to know who I am every time I see him,” she said.

Brad Pitt and Edward Norton at the Fight Club. (20th Century Fox)

Norton had something to say in his statement: “And if she sees me in the neighborhood, I hope she would come and say hello!”

Garofalo has appeared in Reality Bites, The Truth about Cats & Dogs and the Ben Stiller Show.

CNN contacted the representatives of Fincher and Pitt for a comment.

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Janeane Garofalo, seen here in 1999, was at its peak in popularity in the 1990s. (Getty)

Celebrity Throwback Photos: Guess Who!