Actress Jennifer Tilly confirms that Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant have been ‘together’ for several years

Alexandra Grant, a friend of Keanu Reeves, took a closer look at the couple’s relationship and confirmed that the couple had been together for years.

Child star Jenifer Tilly told Page Six that she wasn’t shocked like many fans when the 55-year-old actor went hand in hand with Grant at the Lacma Art + Film Gala in November. Why? Because Grant told her about the relationship years ago.

Actress Jennifer Tilly says Alexandra Grant told her she was Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend years ago. (Getty)

“I remember a few years ago, about a year and a half ago, she said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my friend.’ And I wonder, “Wait. What? What? What?” “Tilly, 61, said at a charity event in New York on February 5th.” She was so cool. I thought she was a lesbian.

“It’s really amazing … suddenly she goes to an event with him and everyone goes crazy like ‘It’s his new girlfriend’ because she went to many events with him. It just suddenly appeared that it was him she has been dating for several years. ”

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves attend the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2019 presented by Gucci on November 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty)

Tilly then explained that Reeves’ relationship with the 47-year-old artist works because they fit together perfectly. Both are super creative and above all do nothing with the Hollywood hype.

“I saw him at her last art opening and he doesn’t want to be in the limelight because he’s a very reserved guy too,” said Tilly. “I think why everyone went crazy is that they are something like the perfect couple. I think everyone wishes they had something like that. It’s not a glare that amazes Hollywood romance.”

The 10-year challenge: celebrities share their best reviews