Actress Kumiko Okae dies from coronavirus

Japanese actress Kumiko Okae died from pneumonia brought on by the novel coronavirus at a Tokyo hospital on Thursday. She was 63.

Okae, whose actual title was Kumiko Owada, made a fever on April 3 and was rushed to the medical center 3 days afterwards just after her issue quickly worsened, according to her administration business. She was quickly hooked up to a respirator and later analyzed favourable for the virus.

It is considered that Okae’s condition worsened mainly because her immune system was weakened by radiation remedy she been given from late January to mid-February following operation for early-stage breast most cancers late final calendar year, the administration office environment stated.

Okae debuted as an actress in 1975. In addition to showing in dramas, she was on entertainment displays such as Japan Broadcasting Corp.’s “Renso Sport.”

She also hosted Tokyo Broadcasting Program Television Inc.’s “Hanamaru Market” early morning data show from 1996 to 2014.

Okae’s husband, actor Baku Owada, 69, and her eldest daughter and actress, Miho Owada, 36, have been staying at household considering that Okae was hospitalized. Both of those have not confirmed signs of COVID-19.

“We are really saddened and are unable to think this, it is incredibly discouraging and we are unable to think of everything right now,” the two explained in a joint statement.

“Everyone, the coronavirus is very scary,” they extra. “Please take treatment.”