Actress Lori Loughlin still remembers evidence at the university admission scam, the FBI says

Actress Lori Loughlin and other defendants still withhold evidence from the FBI in the university admission scandal, a joint file revealed late last week that set up a possible confrontation between parents and prosecutors in the federal court next month.

“Defendants have not yet made a discovery for the government despite government requests,” said Friday’s joint status report. “The defendants believe it is premature to do this at the moment. The government does not agree with the defendants’ claim that it is “premature” to make their own discovery. “

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli claimed last month that the FBI is denying them a fair trial by withholding FBI interviews with scandal leader Rick Singer. Other parents who charged bribery also filed similar petitions last month for evidence.

A possible hearing on the evidence battle could be held in the US court on February 11, as the parties are expected to exchange information instructions this month. A status conference in the case will be held in the federal court on Friday.

Prosecutors in last week’s report said they have presented discovery seven times to defendants since the case began on hard disks, DVDs, and thumb drives. Parents filed a joint motion on December 9 and asked for more evidence, and Loughlin and Giannulli filed their own petition days later.

Loughin and Giannulli, accused of paying a total of $ 500,000 in bribes for the admission of their daughters to the University of Southern California while fake personnel are recruiting, also received access to secret USC documents for which another suspect last October moisture.

The defendant Robert Zangrillo successfully fought in the federal court for access to USC documents, including information about the percentage of students accepted in USC who were designated “VIP” or “special interest” and whose parents had at least $ 50,000 in USC donated. Access to the “Protected USC material” is strictly limited.

Prosecutors and parents in Friday’s status report have also agreed on a motion to reject the filing date in April and pre-hearings in June. The government also wrote that it is expected that a lawsuit against an admission from the college will take three to six weeks.