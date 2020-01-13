Actress / playwright Kate Hamill puts human nature on stage

Loading...

Kate Hamill has made a career by playing weird and wild on stage.

In ‘Vanity Fair’ she played cynically and calculated social climber Becky Sharp. In ‘Sense and Sensibility’ she took on the passionate, hypersensitive Marianne Dashwood. She is currently rehearsing her role as Renfield, Count Dracula’s bug-munching, not-all-dedicated, for a new off-Broadway production of “Dracula” for the Classic Stage Company in New York.

Hamill does not blame or thank anyone, but they themselves for these roles. She wrote them all.

Next week Central Square Theater starts with Hamill’s “Vanity Fair, An (Im-) morality Play” (January 23 – February 23). But Hamill does not return as Becky Sharp in her adaptation of the 19th-century William Makepeace Thackeray novel. Hamill is now too busy to appear in all her creations (she has made the list of the most produced playwrights for three seasons in a row), but Boston is still overjoyed Boston has fallen for her work – her view of Jane’s Sense and Sensibility “Received rave reviews in the American Repertory Theater in 2017.

“I think fewer people have read ‘Vanity Fair”, so people will have fewer expectations, “Hamill from New York said.” That said, there will be certain common elements between’ Sense and Sensibility ‘and’ Vanity Fair. ‘ I always try to keep things very theatrical, extremely fast on the move with actors playing multiple characters, and I have a rather absurd sense of humor, so that is in it. ”

“I will say that” Vanity Fair “is a rather darker game than” Sense and Sensibility, “she added.” It’s about judgment and how we judge each other, and how we judge the characters we see on stage. “

(121417) The cast of Bedlam’s “Sense & Sensibility” on the A.R.T./foto by Ashley Garrett

Another overlap between the two, and all Hamill’s output, is that they are feminist, women-oriented works.

Hamill has become a master of adaptations – with Austen, Thackeray, Bram Stoker, Louisa May Alcott and more already updated, she has productions based on Homer and Nathaniel Hawthorne (and hopefully they will all eventually come to Boston). She has also written completely original works. Wherever every new creation comes from, everything must relate to the modern world and the role of women in that world.

“When I started to write these adaptations of classics, people said to me:” Oh, that’s how it went then, but now it’s different, “she said.” But human nature remains human nature. … In ‘Vanity Fair “Amelia’s character is someone who believes that if she follows the rules and behaves like a lady, she is treated fairly. Becky is someone who has come out of the gutter and decides to break all the rules. Society punishes them both. Then and today there are serious disadvantages for women who decide to break the rules and women who decide to follow the rules. “

Hamill continues to write characters that both do, and examines how little has changed since Austen, Thackeray and Homer. And even if she becomes one of the nation’s best playwrights, she will continue to portray these characters, from weird to wild characters.

“Vanity Fair, An (Im-) morality Play” at Central Square Theater, January 23 to February. 23. Tickets: $ 15- $ 68; centralsquaretheater.org.