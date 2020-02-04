Actress Shannen Doherty reveals the cancer diagnosis

Shannen Doherty, an actress best known for her role in Beverly Hills 90210, appeared on ABC news Tuesday morning and brought the news of her stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis.

The 48-year-old actress said, “It will come out in a few days or a week if I have stage 4. So my cancer came back and that’s why I’m here.”

In 2017, Doherty announced that she had breast cancer, which was first diagnosed in 2015.

Now Doherty says she’s been discretely fighting cancer for over a year while continuing to work on restarting Beverly Hills, BH90210.

“It was so strange for me to be diagnosed and then go first to someone who appeared to be healthy,” she said. “It was really shocking and the least I could do to honor him was this show. I still haven’t done enough in my opinion.”

She continued: “It is a difficult question because I thought that when I finally get out I would have worked 16 hours a day and people can look at it and say, ‘Oh my god, she can work and other people on stage 4 can work. Our life doesn’t end the moment we get this diagnosis. We still have something to do. “

Doherty said her main concern was how to tell her family about the news.

“I don’t think I processed it,” she said. “It is a bitter pill to swallow in many ways. I definitely have days when I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go: “Why not me? Who else? Who next to me deserves this? “None of us. I would say that my first reaction is always how I will tell my mother, my husband.”

She and photographer Kurt Iswarienko have been married since 2011.

