Orange is the new black Star Yael Stone recently confessed that she may not have had children if more had been reported about climate change.

Stone spoke about her fears at the All About Women festival at the Sydney Opera House over the weekend, according to Page Six.

The 35-year-old Australian actress has a one-year-old daughter with ex-boyfriend Jack Manning Bancroft, but told the audience she may have decided not to have a son if she knew what she knows about the weather now.

In response to a question from an audience on climate change, Stone said, “I’m really, really glad I didn’t know what I know now [about climate change] because I don’t know if she would be here.” The actress added that it is scary to think of bringing children into an “uncertain future” due to global warming.

“It’s really overwhelming, I’m terrified [but] I have to use the anxiety I feel to act,” Stone continued.

Stone recently announced a change in his life and is relinquishing his U.S. green card, and will definitely stay in Sydney because he feels it is irresponsible to fly to and from New York to Australia for his fear of global warming.

“I have decided that it is environmentally unfair to live a life on two continents,” he wrote on Instagram in January. “This is my way of launching the real change of 2020 into my life. I am aware that it comes from a position of extreme privilege. Skin in the game.”

Stone was in the news two years ago after accusing actor Geoffrey Rush, 67, of sexually inappropriate behavior.

Stone accused the Oscar-winning actor of “dancing naked” in front of her when they appeared The journal of a madman together in 2010.

Last May, a Sydney judge refused to allow Stone to testify in the defamation lawsuit. Rush has repeatedly denied the allegations and even won a $ 2 million judgment in a media defamation case last year.

