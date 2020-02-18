[actually-malaysian:-sabah-pair-decked-out-in-standard-chinese-wedding-outfits-a-strike-on-social-media]

Ag Mohd Syafiq and wife, Might Phang, both equally in classic Chinese apparel. ― Picture via Fb/Ag Mohd Syafiq

PETALING JAYA, Feb 18 ― A Sabahan pair took a twist to their wedding ceremony by dressing up in red common Chinese attire for their unique situation.

The groom, Ag Mohd Syafiq, posted a series of posts on Facebook, from his on line wedding day invitation to his wedding ceremony images which also experienced his wife in a pink hijab to match her outfit.

The initially article was his on-line invitation card, with a image of him and his wife decked out in red and in all smiles, expressing the aspects of the ceremony with each other with caption, “Not forgetting, we both equally want to wish all of you a Happy Chinese New Year. Gong Xi Fa Chai” on February 6.

The up coming put up was posted these days, at about 11am in the early morning, with shots of their lavish apparel for the duration of their marriage ceremony that was held at TH Hotel Kota Kinabalu.

The publish also examine, “I know you fellas are actually energized about our regular Chinese wedding day, and right here are a lot more shots of the marriage ceremony. We even danced the Igal-Igal , the Bajau’s regular dance putting on the similar attire.”

The couple’s wedding ceremony photographer, Vencent Thiam, also took to Facebook, sharing pics of the duo on Fb, garnering 10,000 likes, 6,800 shares and more than 500 remarks so significantly.

Most folks had been in awe at the couple’s attire praising how “gorgeous” and “beautiful” they looked.

A Fb person, Lenaa Zainal commented, expressing that she would also dress up like the few on her wedding working day, when a different user, Sheila Wee, stated that the few experienced a “cool fusion” on their wedding day working day.