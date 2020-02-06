Ad watchdogs simplify influencer guidance, but are current rules ‘impractical’?

Following feedback from influencers and advertising agencies, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) have issued a short version of their guidelines on the labeling and disclosure of advertisements on social media platforms.

The revised advisory portal does not contain any significant updates to the current rules. Instead, influencers are directed to a variety of resources – including simplified flowcharts and infographics – that cause them to display their content correctly the first time and avoid contact with regulators.

ASA’s message to influencers and the brands that use their social media feeds to promote their products is very simple: “Make it clear that there is not really much more behind it.”

The need for updated guidance less than six months after the watchdogs already pooled resources and issued a clear reminder of the rules provides insight into the complex relationship between influencers and regulators.

Influencer agencies are beginning to feel that a lack of understanding of the current rules that cover everything that influencers should use to label affiliate marketing and gifting directly paid posts must be addressed by regulators.

In September 2019, the ASA recommended that #ad on sponsored posts should be “as a minimum” after research by Ipsos Mori showed that disclosure as well understood as #ad increased the likelihood of distinguishing between paid posts in the UK – for Content as something that was “definitely an ad”.

For its part, the CMA has emphasized that the Consumer Protection Act prohibits “misleading” jobs. It states that disclosures must be made “in advance” and that measures such as marking a brand or company in a business post do not go “far enough” to comply with legal requirements.

Although both bodies have attempted to engage with the influencer community through various training programs and initiatives, and now with updated guidelines, experts feel that regulators could do more to educate influencers, especially when it comes to more goes a variety of campaigns with discount code offers and partner links.

Are the current guidelines “impractical”?

Influencer spending is rising, but the industry has a problem of trust as 96% of people in the UK say they don’t trust influencers. If influencers want to continue working with brands, they need to listen to the ASA.

However, in a mature landscape, regulators also need to recognize that bloggers’ Instagram and YouTube feeds are more than just buying media for brands today.

Some instagramers only offer stories for advertisers. DTC players like Hello Fresh hire micro-influencers to run months of campaigns on different platforms. Fast fashion companies sign deals with designers that focus on embedding affiliate links and sharing discount codes. Because well-known brands strive for authenticity and ROI, a relationship between an influencer and a brand rarely stops with a single photo in the grid that has a # ad label.

The talent and influencer agency ITB Worldwide counts Topshop and Mastercard among its customers. According to account director Aaron King, this change in the way brands work with influencers means they have taken on the responsibility to take charge of them.

“When we sign influencers for our customers, we have very strict disclosure guidelines to protect the brands we work with as much as possible. We have developed a language that ensures that no misinterpretation is possible. The influencers must immediately indicate the type of business relationship, ”he explains.

King realizes that influencers understand the basics. However, he argues that when it comes to more complex questions, how long business relationships should be disclosed after a first post (i.e., if an influencer campaigns with a fashion brand but continues to wear that fashion brand without being paid for subsequent posts) There is “no clear instructions” for the labeling authority, so it has to create its own.

“In addition to our sponsored content disclosure clause, we specifically require that talent must adhere to the nature of the relationship between the two companies for a fixed period of time,” he says.

“ASA has not given clear instructions on how to label this, except that (the suggestion) that the nature of the business relationship must be immediately apparent and the length of time that it should remain active, not under the condition.

“As an industry we are told if we are wrong. But when are we told how good it looks?” He asks, saying that another question arises: “It takes more time to understand what consumers are doing and what not? “

For Anna Hart, fashion blogger and founder of One Roof Social, a social media consultancy that works with greats like John Lewis and Elizabeth Arden, her company has also set herself the task of informing influencers of what ASA and CMA are looking for when it comes to more differentiated partner contracts.

“We spend a lot of time doing it, but mostly because the proposed guidelines are impractical and shout that the ASA and CMA are lacking in understanding.

“Influencers are obsessed with using certain tags, if the reality is that they don’t hide affiliate links and make it clear that a link is tagged, they can use any method they want,” she adds.

The ASA has now presented its rules for affiliate deals in a flow chart. However, there is still no concrete proposal as to how this content should be labeled.

Nick Breen, a senior associate with the international law firm Reed Smith, is concerned that the amount of information the ASA and CMA are now using to bombard influencers could further confuse them.

“The slogan for the instructions,” Make it clear … there really isn’t much more than that … “doesn’t match the many long notes and instructions that have been published on the subject,” he says.

“CAP and the CMA also missed the opportunity to comment on the use of tools provided by social media platforms (such as Instagram’s” Paid Partnership “feature), which leaves influencers unsure how and when they can use these tools and whether they can be sufficient as a necessary form of disclosure without the #ad. ”

However, some see the ASA update as a step in the right direction for the emerging influencer industry.

This includes Phil Ridsdale, customer support manager at Seen Connect, who worked with Very and Adobe.

“The revision of the available guidelines is a positive step. The effectiveness of these guidelines depends on whether brands, influencers and agencies stick to them, “he says.

“It is our shared responsibility to promote trust and transparency. In contrast to the broadcast model, which still works with the prior approval of traditional regulators, the immediacy and extent of influencer marketing is heavily dependent on self-regulation.”