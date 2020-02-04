Adam Bandt becomes the new cool father of politics by rising to the leadership of the Greens

The Greens have announced a MP who cannot be beaten by the chaos at the National Party Adam Bandt will become their new leader after the shock resignation of Richard Di Natale.

When he went to Twitter after today’s party conference, Bandt said he was happy to work with and from the Senate chairman and current deputy Larissa Waters, along with new co-representatives Nick McKim.

It is a great honor to be elected with Larissa Waters as Senate Chair and Vice Chair and Nick McKim as Vice Senate Chair and Vice Chair and President of Parliament of the Australian Greens.

– Adam Bandt (@AdamBandt), February 3, 2020

Bandt has focused on the reasons that have shaped his political career so far: the call for more serious emission reduction targets, the rejection of the Adani Carmichael project and the Medicare-style “Denticare”.

He also insists on a Green New Deal, an economic and industrial restructuring designed to prevent the worst effects of climate change while the economy is shifting to a model that doesn’t evade what’s left.

A Green New Deal means the government is leading the country in transforming our economy, creating new jobs and industries powered by clean energy, and offering universal services such as dental care for Medicare and truly free education. I’ll fight for that.

– Adam Bandt (@AdamBandt), February 3, 2020

So that’s it. Di Natale, who will remain in the Senate until the Greens work out a replacement, has yet to comment on the whole matter.

In this context, Waters tweeted about oversized political donations, while McKim reiterated news from opposition to the timber industry in Tasmania.

Donations distort our democracy.

In a strong, healthy democracy, we should all be heard and let the values ​​of our community be represented in Parliament – not the legitimate interests of donors.

It’s time to take back our democracy!

– Larissa Waters (@larissawaters), February 3, 2020

Can you believe that Tasmania’s largest rainforest lumberjacks say deforestation benefits the climate? We are at the forefront and are trying to stop logging. @GretaThunberg @GeorgeMonbiot #politas #Tarkine #takayna pic.twitter.com/WaESUQyHmy

– Bob Brown Foundation (@BobBrownFndn) February 3, 2020

A little more coherent than the Nats, hey?

Image:

David Crosling / AAP Image

