Adam Boqvist of Blackhawks again avoids prolonged injury to the right shoulder

When David Krejci crushed him in the planks on Wednesday evening and felt pain shooting through his right shoulder, Adam Boqvist probably thought he was out of luck.

That right shoulder has caused him problems throughout the season.

He injured it for the first time at the Traverse City tournament, part of the injury plague mowed by the Blackhawks team in the last game. But while co-first-rounder Kirby Dach left with a concussion that eventually cost him his first NHL training camp, Boqvist recovered quickly.

Then he wounded it again against the Devils on December 23, breaking off his first NHL meeting against his brother Jesper. Aided by the holidays, Boqvist missed the December 27 game against the islanders, but returned to Columbus on December 29.

So the Wednesday incident corresponded to his third right shoulder injury in six months, and when he skated with his right arm hanging from the ice, he probably seemed to miss a longer period.

But again, somehow Boqvist turned out well.

He was a full participant in Hawks’ training on Saturday, and while coach Jeremy Colliton clarified that his status has not yet been determined for Sunday’s road trip opener in Winnipeg, this will clearly not be a long-term problem.

“It’s not as bad as I thought it was,” Boqvist said after training. “I struggled a bit with this shoulder, so I was worried about that. But it wasn’t so bad, so I’m glad I’m back.”

Recent remission that Nick Seeler is Hawks’ insurance in case Boqvist misses a match and Seeler practiced on a pair with Connor Murphy on Saturday.

The Hawks also used pairs from Duncan Keith-Erik Gustafsson and Olli Maatta-Slater Koekkoek, with Boqvist turning in and out of the latter, but Colliton said it was only because they didn’t know if Boqvist would go through the entire training. If he is in the line-up on Sunday, expect him to return to his usual slot next to Keith.

That said, however, that pair has been struggling lately after a fantastic first run. Boqvist, over his last nine appearances, sports a horrible 37.1 percent scoring chance ratio, although the Hawks have only scored 5-4 with him on the ice across that span.

Some speed bumps are inevitable for a 19-year-old rookie defender and the ability of Boqvist to at least not let those recent struggles affect the overall trajectory of the team is admirable. Moreover, he continues to peel off the protective layers around his elevated potential and impresses the coaching staff with every step in development.

“We continue to emphasize only defensive positioning and gap,” Colliton said. “Whether it’s our turn to stop, expropriate the opponent, or … use his skates to defend a line.”

“In the 2-on-2 exercise we did today, you can just see what a great skater he is: he can close [everyone]. He and Kirby [Dach] had a race and he just took Kirby’s room away. He is not the greatest man, I understand, but his skating, it allows him to defend really effectively. “

The key to his constant progress is, of course, the continued health, so Boqvist’s happiness with his shoulder this week is amazing to see.

And hopefully he can also learn from this incident how he can avoid more in the future.

“I was in a bad place there,” Boqvist said. “You always have to know who is behind you or something. You never know how it goes, but I have to be better prepared for hits like that. “