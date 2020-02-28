[adam-kownacki-offers-education-camp-update-ahead-of-robert-helenius-clash]

RINGSIDE 28/02/2020

📷 Joanna Maj

Undefeated Polish star and Brooklyn native Adam Kownacki will headline in his hometown on Saturday, March 7 when he requires on Robert Helenius in a WBA Heavyweight Title eliminator as the FOX PBC Struggle Night key function and on FOX Deportes from Barclays Heart, the residence of BROOKLYN BOXING™.

Kownacki has verified himself as a popular attract in a borough comprehensive of heavyweight boxing history, and will glimpse to proceed to capitalize on that chance in this title eliminator.

“This will be my 2nd time headlining at Barclays Center and possessing the entire New York community, especially the Polish enthusiasts, coming out to help me definitely feels incredible,” mentioned Kownacki. “I grew up in Brooklyn, so viewing my facial area just about everywhere on ads and billboards is a excellent emotion. There’s certainly a very little bit of added stress staying in that scenario, but diamonds are produced with pressure.”

For this battle, Kownacki has experienced to make the tiny snooze adjustments that arrive with having a 6-month-previous son, but he carries on to sense robust in camp, even screening himself towards a further Polish heavyweight contender in Mariusz Wach.

“With the newborn, I’m sleeping a lot less for certain, but this has been a definitely strong camp,” mentioned Kownacki. “It’s fairly a lot the same plan education-smart and it is usually the exact same perseverance that we put in each individual day. We brought in Mariusz Wach for a few months of sparring to assist me get all set for this 1 and I feel that is aided me a ton as very well.”

The 30-year-old’s initially headlining performance in his hometown arrived in August on FOX, when he gained an remarkable action struggle from previous title challenger Chris Arreola. Now he will confront a new obstacle in the veteran Helenius, who has faced major competitors during the environment and stands about 6-feet 6-inches tall, creating him a person of Kownacki’s most imposing opponents to date.

“Helenius is a completely distinct opponent than Arreola,” reported Kownacki. “He’s considerably taller, which poses a new set of problems. Versus Arreola, it was effortless to get on the within. With Helenius’ peak, I’m likely to have to operate guiding my double-jab and then enable my punches go.

“He’s quite seasoned and he’s been in there with a lot of gifted fighters. He fought Derek Chisora and Dillian Whyte, heading the distance with both of those, and he’s a previous European champion. So, his encounter is a thing I have to be thorough with. I’m not searching past him at all.

“Helenius is heading to appear in with the attitude as if I’m a world champion. I know he’s likely to test to acquire my spot in the rankings. I’m beginning to come to feel like when fighters get in the ring with me, it looks like they are excess-inspired. But I’m determined too. I’m in condition and ready to showcase my skills following weekend at Barclays Centre.”

This will be Kownacki’s 10th battle at Barclays Centre, in which he has not only come to be a enthusiast-beloved, but recognized himself as a contender in the crimson-very hot heavyweight division. March seven gives Kownacki a further possibility to showcase that he has what it requires to end up on best of the heavyweight ladder, and come to be the very first Polish heavyweight champion in boxing heritage.

“The division is wide open up,” mentioned Kownacki. “Right now, Tyson Fury is considered amount 1. But his preceding two fights prior to the Deontay Wilder rematch weren’t that wonderful. So how superior is Fury really? If you glimpse at the best-ten heavyweights, I’m the only one with a clean report, no losses or attracts. On Saturday, March 7, I have to verify that I belong in a title struggle.”

