Adam Lambert announces new album ‘Velvet’ and Manchester Pride Performance

Adam Lambert has announced details of his next album “Velvet” and an appearance on Manchester Pride.

The singer who rose to fame American idol and most recently founded the legendary rock band Queen, which will release its fourth solo album next month.

“Velvet” is Lambert’s first solo release since 2015 “The Original High” and will include the brand new single “Roses”, which features Chic’s Nile Rodgers’ performance on rhythm guitar. You can now listen to the song below while the entire album will be released on March 20th.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m1zofStvKHY (/ embed)

The track list for “Velvet” is as follows:

‘Velvet’

‘Superpower’

“Stranger you are”

“Loverboy”

“Roses” (feat. Nile Rodgers)

‘Closer to you’

About glow

“Comin In Hot”

‘On the moon’

“Love not”

‘Ready to run’

“New eyes”

‘Feel something’

In the meantime, Lambert has also been confirmed as the first musical act at this year’s Manchester Pride. It will be one of only two UK dates on its “Velvet” tour and will take place on the weekend of August bank holidays (August 29-30) in the city’s Mayfield. He will also play a headline show at the SSE Arena Wembley in London on September 1st.

In a statement, Lambert said: “I am so excited to be performing at Manchester Pride for the first time! I’ve always wanted to do that! I keep hearing that the LGBTQ + representative is on fire over there and I can’t wait to be part of it and see you soon! “

Mark Fletcher, Managing Director of Manchester Pride, added: “We are delighted that Adam has created a framework on his tour to attend our LGBTQ + celebrations in Manchester. As a non-profit organization that works for LGBTQ + equality all year round, it is incredibly important to us to introduce the range of LGBTQ + artists that inspire everyone.

“An influential LGBTQ activist like Adam, who chose Manchester Pride Live, is a testament to the reputation that Manchester has as the world’s leading city in promoting LGBTQ + equality.”

In the meantime, the star launched his new LGBTQ + legal group The Feel Something Foundation last month. The new body is to “support LGBTQ + organizations that move the needle for communities of all ages and backgrounds.”