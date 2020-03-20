Adam Lambert wants to play George Michael in a movie about his life

American singer and actor Adam Lambert says he wants to play George Michael in the movie about the singer’s life, saying “we don’t know much about him”.

Lambert, who became famous in American Idol and in an interview with the Queen, told Metro she wanted to see George Michael’s life story displayed on the big screen.

“I’d like to see a George Michael biopic,” the gay songwriter said.

“I think that would be very interesting. This is not good. I just feel like we don’t know much about him. You know, it would be good to change George’s life completely.”

Adam Lambert said he was ready to play George Michael in a movie about his life.

When asked if he would be involved with George Michael in the biopic, he said he would be willing to “give it a go.”

He said: “Yes, write to me.”

The singer also described her relationship with members of the Queen’s band, saying she was “like a family”.

“We’ve been working together for a long time to get to know each other, it’s fine,” he said.

Lambert also revealed that his new song Velvet, released today, was his “greatest” song ever.

“When I started ten years ago, it was a big gateway job,” Mr Lambert said.

He also said that he used to think he had to play with “another frame” to play on the radio.

“One of the best things is we are in a time where, as a result, you have a direct line to your audience.”

He said some of the “cultural barriers” are starting to fade.

The English singer died on Christmas day in 2016.

The singer-songwriter, who began her career in 1980 as a member of Wham !, died of a heart attack.

His death was met with a outpouring of love from the LGBT + community. He is widely regarded as an inside artist when he came out as gay in 1998.