Adam Maher: former Hull FC player dies at age forty seven soon after the struggle towards motor neuron disorder | Rugby League Information

Previous Hull FC player Adam Maher died at the age of 47 following a battle



with motor neuron sickness.

The second Australian rower created 100 appearances for whites and blacks involving 2000 and 2003, scoring 25 tries.

Maher, who also played for Cronulla Sharks, Rochdale and Gateshead, was section of Hull's 1st group to engage in at the KCOM stadium in 2003, prior to retiring at the conclude of that season.

He was identified with motor neuron disorder at the finish of 2018 and a fundraiser produced a lot more than £ 15,000 for the Australian loved ones when he created an look prior to Hull's defeat at Castleford in February 2019.

In a statement, Hull FC reported: "Absolutely everyone at Hull FC would like to deliver their deepest condolences to Adam's mates and family at this tricky time."

The club will maintain a period of reflection just before Sunday's household game versus Catalans Dragons for followers to try to remember and pay out their respects.