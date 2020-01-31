Adam Powell Jr., the first African American congressman from NY to fight for black job creation

Adam Clayton Powell Jr.

was a civil rights activist, preacher and politician. He was the first person

African American descent from New York to be elected to Congress.

Powell Jr. became a leading fighter for employment rights and fair living for blacks in New York City.

In its own sum of

In his congressional career, he said: “As a member of the congress, I did

nothing more than any other member, and by God’s grace I intend not to

a little less. “

After a 1996 New

York Times, one of Mr. Powell’s few close associates

he said, “The man had a rare combination of sheer brilliance

on the one hand and childish naivety on the other. If he ever wanted something very much

Worse, he could convince himself that he should have it and convince everyone

otherwise around him. “

The publication described him as the leader of what was then the largest parish in the country, a political demagogue, a congress rebel, a civil rights leader three decades before the Montgomery bus boycott, a cyclist dealer, an agitator, a grandmother, a refugee Playboy and an extremely effective chairman of the House Education and Labor Committee, despite a high absence rate in Congress.

Photo credit: Library of Congress

Powell Jr. was born on November 29, 1908 in New Haven to Mattie Fletcher Powell and pastor Adam Clayton Powell Sr. He later moved to New York, where he was appointed pastor of the Abyssinian Baptist Church. The church was on 40th Street between Seventh and Eighth Streets.

Powell Jr. slipped out of his father’s gatherings to attend meetings of Garvey’s African Nationalist Pioneer Movement when he was only 15 years old.

Young Powell graduated from Colgate with a bachelor’s degree

University in 1930 and a master’s degree from Columbia University

Year. He was also awarded an honorary doctorate of divinity by Shaw

University for Aid Work in Harlem. He also had an LL.D. by Virginia Union

University.

Powell Jr. became chair of the Employment Coordination Committee and pressured local businesses to hire black people at all levels of employment.

During the Depression, young Powell held a series of demonstrations in Harlem against large corporations, department stores, bus routes, the telephone company, Harlem Hospital, and others that forced them to hire black people.

He ran a “Shop Only”

Where You Can Work ”Boycott of the entire store along 125th Street

Most companies have failed, forcing them to hire black workers.

In 1941, he led the New York Transport Authority’s boycott, which resulted in 200 jobs for black voters. Powell ran for the New York City Council with the third highest number of votes ever cast for a candidate in the city elections, and was elected the first black man on the City Council in 1941.

He has a charisma and charisma that made his followers love him. He had an eloquence that could be traced back to his father, and supposedly made the black people feel important.

Powell speaks before a mass assembly of the Citizens’ Committee – Pic Credit: Library of Congress

Powell Jr. was the managing director and director of the Abyssinian Baptist Church’s social and welfare programs. He ran a soup kitchen and relief effort that fed, clothed and fueled thousands of those in need in Harlem.

Emperor Haile Selassie from Ethiopia presented him with a gold medallion for his relief work, which he reportedly wore frequently.

In 1944, Powell ran for a seat in the US House of Representatives. He appeared on the platform for the fight for black civil rights, including the search for a ban on electoral restrictions (e.g. polling taxes), fair employment opportunities and a ban on lynching. Powell was elected to represent the 22nd congressional district in 1944 and was the first black congressman from New York from 1945 to 1971.

Powell, who was already a threat to many southern Congress members due to his race, ran into trouble when he was accused of spending vacation travel expenses. In 1958, a federal grand jury indicted Powell for tax evasion. The trial ended in a hanging jury, but the federal government continued to examine its finances.

Even his enemies praised him. As the New York Times quotes, “his ability to quickly grasp the essence of a situation and, after listening to everyone else, finding a solution that no one had thought of made him a natural leader,” a longtime friend Enemy said.

After 16 years in the House of Representatives, Powell Jr. became the first black chairman of the Labor and Education Committee in 1961. His committee passed dozens of social and economic measures, including the adoption of the 1961 Minimum Wage Act, the Labor Development and Training Act, the Poverty Alleviation Act, the Youth Crime Act, the Vocational Training Act and the National Law defense education Act.

The committee, led by Mr. Powell, helped adopt 48 key social laws that totaled more than $ 14 billion.

Powell with President Lyndon B. Johnson in the Oval Office, 1965 – Photo credit: Library of Congress

Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnso applauded him and the Congress report reported that his committee had drafted more important laws than any other important committee.

In 1967, Powell was expelled from his seat by the elected democratic representative of the United States’ 90th Congress on charges of corruption. However, in a 1969 Supreme Court ruling, he was re-elected and regained his seat. He retired from electoral politics after losing his seat to Charles Rangel in 1970.

Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State office building on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard and 125th Street in Harlem – Photo credit: Library of Congress

Powell Jr. died on April 4, 1972 at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida, at the age of 63. After his death, New York officials renamed Seventh Avenue Harlem Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Boulevard.

And 1983 the Harlem

The State Office Building was renamed Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office

Building.