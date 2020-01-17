Adam Sandler and the directors of ‘Uncut Gems’ show the film ‘Goldman v Silverman’

Adam Sandler has teamed up with the Safdie brothers, the directors of his acclaimed new thriller Uncut Gems, in a new short film.

The six-minute comedy Goldman vs. Silverman describes a lawn war between two street artists in New York.

“Sandler and Benny Safdie starred as Goldman and Silverman, two Times Square street performers who played robots while dressed and painted in their respective colors,” writes Rolling Stone.

Josh and Benny Safdie said on Twitter that they were in the process of organizing selected film screenings in cinemas showing Uncut Gems at 35mm.

It is currently certain that the short film will be broadcast this weekend (January 17-19) at the New York Metrograph Theater.

In the meantime, Sandler has responded to Uncut Gems being rejected by this year’s Oscars.

Sandler went on Twitter to respond to the omission and joked that he was happy that he no longer had to wear suits. Then he called out former waterboy co-star Kathy Bates.

“Bad news: Sandman doesn’t get love from the academy,” he started his tweet. “Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congratulations to all of my friends who have been nominated, especially mom. “

In a five-star review of the film, Alex Flood of NME wrote: “Adam Sandler sparkles in a fear-provoking thriller that can trigger a heart attack.

“Hollywood’s most silly megastar has never been better.”