Adam Sandler gets four Netflix movies

Favorite actor and comedian Adam Sandler has signed on to four more Netflix movies. The streaming company has expanded its deal with both Sandler and Happy Madison Productions.

Sandler’s Netflix movies have been very popular in the streaming area in recent years. In fact, Netflix reported that subscribers have spent over 2 billion hours watching Sandler’s original films since 2015, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The actress has produced five films with Netflix since their original deal in 2014. They include “The Ridiculous 6”, “The Do-Over”, “Sandy Wexler”, “The Week Of” and the most popular Netflix 2019 “Mystery Murder” “

She also has another Netflix movie “Hubie Halloween” launched this year with Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Maya Rudolph, Rob Schneider and Kenan Thompson.

“Whether you know him as Sandman, Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz or just Adam, one thing is clear: our members can’t get enough of him,” said Ted Sarandos, chief of Netflix content. “They love his stories and his humor, as we saw with ‘Murter Murter.’ So I couldn’t be more excited to expand our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and deliver more laughs around the world. “

No information is available on the upcoming four films, however Sandler is currently working on a moving prototype for the streaming service. He will write, produce and play a role in it.

Sandler’s recent Net-Netflix project

It seems Sandler has devoted most of his time to Netflix movies in recent years. Concerning his latest work, “Uncut Gems” earned $ 50 million at the US box office and received rave reviews. Grit Daily writer David Zimmerman called it “one of the best outings of Adam Sandler of his career.”

He will reveal his role as Dracula’s voice in “Hotel Transylvania 4” next year, but he also looks set to focus on his next four new films.