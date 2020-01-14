Adam Sandler replies that “Uncut Gems” is disrupted by Oscars

Adam Sandler has reacted to the fact that his film Uncut Gems has been disturbed by this year’s Oscars.

The 2020 Oscar nominations were announced today (January 13). Joker leads with 11 nods, while 1917 is followed by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman with 10 nominations each. But one film surprised many when it missed the cut: Adam Sandler’s Uncut Gems.

Directed by Josh and Benny Safdie (Good Time, Heaven Knows What) Uncut Gems is set in the diamond district of Manhattan. The focus is on Howard Ratner, an acquisitive, charismatic jeweler played by Sandler. It also stars The Weeknd.

The universally recognized film has proven that Sandler was more than just a goofball comedy, but it seems the Academy doesn’t believe it because the adrenaline-filled thriller doesn’t get a single nomination.

Sandler went on Twitter to respond to the nudges and joked that he was glad that he no longer had to wear suits. Then he called out the former Waterboy co-star Kathy Bates.

“Bad news: Sandman doesn’t get love from the academy,” he began his tweet. “Good news: Sandman can stop wearing suits. Congratulations to all of my friends who have been nominated, especially mom. “

Bates played Sandler’s mother in 1998 and was nominated for her role in Richard Jewell as Best Supporting Actress that year.

Bates later replied to Sandler’s tweet. “I love you my Bobby Boucher !!! You were robbed !! But mom loves you !!! “, She announced on Twitter. “I learned a new slang word for you! You GOAT !! Not the one we eat at home, my son. “

Sandler had previously vowed to make a movie about Howard Stern last month that “is deliberately so bad you all pay for it” when Uncut Gems doesn’t love Oscar.

The actor’s comments came during a performance on the Howard Stern Show to promote his dramatic turn as Howard Ratner in the Safdie Brothers-directed film.

Uncut Gems now contains the seventh most common F-word in film history.

In a recent update to the list of films with the most F-words, the critically acclaimed thriller is now in the top 10 with 408 mentions, which is three per minute.