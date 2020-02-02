Adam Sandler signs Netflix contract for four more exclusive films

Adam Sandler has signed a contract to produce and appear in another four Netflix-exclusive films. I think that’s good news if you’re a Adam Sandler fan.

Although Netflix has never met a legitimate Adam Sandler fan in my life, I estimated that users have spent two billion hours watching their films since the Ridiculous 6 premiered in 2015.

Netflix has decided to give people what they want and has ordered four more exclusive films about Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions.

“Whether you know him as Sandman, the Water Boy, Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, Nick Spitz, or just Adam, one thing is clear: our members can’t get enough of him,” said Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said after diversity, “They love his stories and his humor, as we saw on Murder Mystery, so I couldn’t be more excited to extend our partnership with Adam and the Happy Madison team and make them laugh more worldwide.”

Netflix is ​​keeping track of the details of the four new films, but the upcoming Hubbie Halloween will be produced as part of its previous deal, so you can expect another four films after its release later this year.

His latest film, Uncut Gems, had sales of nearly $ 48 million in the first six weeks of its release in the U.S. and has been warmly received since its Netflix debut on Friday. But thanks to the fact that he was insulted by an Oscar, we now get four more films.

In December, Sandler said Howard Stern that he would come back to make a really bad film if he was insulted for an Oscar for Uncut Gems. I think it’s time to prepare for the worst.

“If I don’t understand it, I’ll come back and do one more thing that is deliberately so bad just to make you all pay. That’s how I get it,” he warned.

He damn warned us again. Get ready.

I did the (very simple) calculations and there are currently 17 films on Netflix with Adam Sandler. Isn’t that enough. Do we really need four more?