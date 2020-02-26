[Adam Schefter reports false statistic about possible NFL earnings split in CBA negotiations]

By
Kay Koch
-

The NFL and NFLPA are at this time in negotiations for a new CBA, with the players getting ready for a comprehensive vote on the most recent proposal. ESPN’s Adam Schefter took the chance forward of that vote to tweet about the profits distribution inherent to the most recent variation, couching it as a significant acquire for players.

Wow, what generosity and willingness to negotiate from the homeowners, one could possibly assume if they study that tweet. Right after all, they are likely above and past MLB, the NBA, and the NHL!

Besides for one particular thing: they are not. It is challenging to guess exactly where Schefter pulled this from (nicely, beyond “owner conversing points”), mainly because the income divisions from other leagues are pretty extensively obtainable. Particularly the NBA’s, as the players taking a reduction in profits share down to a shifting amount somewhere in between 49%-51% was a important issue throughout their final CBA negotiation in 2016.

Here’s a strong breakdown, wherein each and every league, fundamentally, has a better share of profits heading to gamers:

It’s also truly worth noting that MLB and NBA gamers in distinct have not been delighted with the recent split. Striving to spin this NFL settlement as some variety of charitable donation from owners at a level American athletics has not noticed prior to is a pretty odd option for Schefter, who remaining the tweet up all early morning inspite of the parade of individuals pointing out that it was improper.

Is there a chance that Schefter intended a thing else, or conflated a handful of factors and ended up in which he did? Sure, possibly. But the tweet is still up, and he was pretty unique in that phrasing. Not a wonderful appear all around.

