Adam Schiff Makes Raising Indictment Closer to Probable Senate

With high rhetoric and calls to history and legacy, Director of Indictment Procedures Adam Schiff (D-CA) last Monday argued for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. .

But after a vote on whether to hear additional witnesses failed on Friday, largely on partisan grounds, his call seemed destined to fall on deaf ears in the Republican-controlled Senate.

“If you find that the House has proven his case and you still vote to acquit, your name will be tied to his with a steel cord and for the whole story,” said Schiff. “But if you find the courage to stand up to him, to tell the terrible truth to his rank of lie, your place will be among the David who have faced Goliath.”

“If only you said” enough! “”

Sadly, none of the Senate’s 53 Republicans have shown a clue that they would vote to condemn Trump to rely on Ukraine for political filth, or to obstruct Congress in its investigation of this campaign of pressure. During the weekend, several Republicans claimed that the president had been reprimanded by the dismissal procedure.

“I hope it will be informative” for Trump, said Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) on Sunday, referring to articles on the pullout that are unlikely to receive Republican votes when they are submitted for consideration on Wednesday. , and who have received no Republican support in the house.

With that in mind, Schiff’s rising rhetoric on Monday may have had a different audience – the audience.

“Each vote, even a single vote by a single member, can change the course of history. A brave single man or woman is said to be the majority, “said Schiff. “Is there one among you who will say” enough “?”

Colleagues in charge of Schiff’s indictment had built up his rising crescendo, one after the other.

“Senators, we know what the president did and why he did it,” said representative Sylvia Garcia (D-TX), before apparently referring to Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN). “There is no doubt about this fact. Senators on both sides of the aisle said so. “

“Is the question for you now justified in resigning?”

Representative Jason Crow (D-CO) quoted Dumbledore: “It is our choices that show who we really are, more than our abilities.”

Representative Val Demmings (D-FL) cited her experience as police chief: “Today, unfortunately, I think we are keeping young police recruits at a higher level than we are the leader. of the free world. “

Representative Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), calling the senators “my fellow Americans,” told them to “walk by faith” and “do the right thing.”

Schiff’s last words as group leader did not refer to Scripture, but to a force which some Congress institutionalists might insist is a higher power: “The Founders”.

“It may be midnight in Washington, but the sun will rise again,” he said. “I trust the optimism of the founders.”

The founders, said the California Democrat, “have given us the tools to do the job, a remedy as powerful as the evil it was supposed to limit – impeachment.”

“They wanted it to be used infrequently,” he continued, “but they enshrined it in the Constitution for one reason: for a man who would sell his country for a political favor, for a man who would threaten the country. “the integrity of our elections, for a man who would invite foreign interference in our affairs, for a man who would jeopardize our national security and that of our allies, for a man like Donald J. Trump.”

“They gave you a remedy and they wanted you to use it,” he concluded. “They swore an oath to you and they wanted you to observe it.” We have proven that Donald Trump is guilty. Now do impartial justice and condemn it. “

Right after Schiff’s conclusion, Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) – at one point considered a possible swing vote for new prosecution witnesses, a hope she canceled last week – announced that she would announce his intention to vote on the impeachment by the end of the day, sooner than expected.