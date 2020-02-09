Adam Smith blasted for Kid Galahad’s “drug test” talk during “master class”

SOCIAL MEDIA 02.09.2020

📸 Dave Thompson

Sky Sports boxing chief and commentator Adam Smith took a short break on Saturday night during Kid Galahad’s fight with Claudio Marrero.

Smith took his position behind the microphone next to Matthew Macklin and was at the head of Kell Brook for a big night of fighting in Sheffield.

But it was the Galahad victory that attracted the most social media attention.

Smith raised Kid Galahad’s ban on a failed drug test between 2014 and 2016, of which the York shireman has always vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

This did not prevent Smith from mentioning the ban and asked Sidekick Macklin for an opinion, which the former World Championship challenger declined.

The fans then expressed their anger on Twitter when Galahad Marrero covered his ears and stopped him after seven rounds.

These included the following comments: “During the Kid Galahad fight, Adam Smith repeatedly raised dirty tactics, drug bans, and how boring he can be. I saw a boxing master class from Galahad last night. “

@SkySportsBoxing Adam Smith is obviously not a small Galahad fan who brings up the drug test and drops it out of favor. He puts on a fair show fair play, and Matt Macklin turns it over in comments.

“He’s not for everyone,” says Adam Smith of Kid Galahad. These guys don’t value skills. “

A joke went further and asked Sky to completely overhaul the broadcasting team.

“You know, when Heaven revised their comment team and experts and said goodbye to Ian Darke and Glenn McCrory, Nicky Piper. It is time for you to do it again. Adam Smith is the worst TV expert. Obsolete and talking nonsense. Bring the old guard back or get fresh. “

ELIMINATOR

Galahad’s win gave Dominic Ingle-trained puncher another chance to win the featherweight IBF title.

After a controversial defeat, the first question is whether Josh Warrington wants another defense against Galahad.

Warrington is associated with the struggle against Shakur Stevenson. After that, the Leeds man would probably give up if he won against the odds.