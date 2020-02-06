Adam’s husband shoots, kills a neighbor with a crossbow in an attempt to save him from a pit-bull attack

A man from Adams is dead after his neighbor shot him dead with a crossbow on Wednesday in an attempt to save him from two attacking pit bulls, the authorities said.

The victim tried to barricade himself behind a door in his apartment on Bellevue Avenue when the neighbor heard a commotion, went to the apartment and then returned to his own unit to get his crossbow, the prosecutor said. The incident happened shortly after noon.

Investigators said they believe the fatal bolt hit one of the pit bulls, traveled through a door, and hit the man in the room where he tried to barricade himself, the prosecutor said. A child was in the apartment during the incident but was unharmed, authorities added.

The neighbor, who is described by the authorities as a “good Samaritan,” reportedly cooperates with the ongoing investigation. Early indications are that the man’s death was accidental.

“It is too early in the investigation to determine if any costs will result from this incident,” said Andrew McKeever, a spokesperson for Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.

Neither the victim’s name nor the neighbor’s name have been released, and McKeever said investigators are still verifying the ownership of the dogs.

The pit bulls, both adult men, had a history of being aggressive and the Adams police have been involved with them in the past, the authorities said.

The dogs, whose authorities said they “entered into a volatile confrontation,” also turned to attack the officers who responded to the scene, and were then shot and killed.

Boston Herald Wire Services contributed to this report.