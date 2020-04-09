Adani CNG reduces the price of cooking gas in accordance with the raw material price

The company, which converts CNG to some parts of Hariana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh districts, will reduce the CNG rate from 1.5 kg per kilogram to 3.6 rupees per kilogram. The amount of natural gas piped to home kitchens for cooking purposes has been reduced by Re 1 per standard cubic meter (SCM).

PTI New Delhi

latest update: April 8, 2020, 5:17 PM IST

Adani Gas on Wednesday announced a reduction in the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and natural gas pipe (PNG) used for cooking in home kitchens, in proportion to the reduction in the price of raw materials.

The company, which converts CNG to some parts of Hariana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh districts, will reduce the CNG rate from 1.5 kg per kilogram to 3.6 rupees per kilogram.

The company said in a statement that the amount of natural gas piped to domestic kitchens for cooking purposes has been reduced by Re 1 per standard cubic meter (SCM).

Religious religions said that while the price of CNG in the Mahandragha region of Hariana decreased by 3.6 rupees per kilogram to 54.20 rupees per kilogram, the decrease in Faridabad and Palwal districts of the states will increase from 2.75 rupees per kilogram to 48.02 rupees per kilogram.

In Khaja Otar district of Pradesh, as well as Ahmadabad and Wadudara in Gujarat, the reduction will be 2.75 rupees per kilogram.

The lowest reductions are 1.5 in Bhind in Madhya Pradesh and Jansi in Uttar Pradesh, which will now cost CNG 63.40 rupees per kilogram.

Adani Gas said that the price of PNG in Hariana and Gujarat fell by $ 1 per scm to 29.84 rupees per SMS and 29.09 rupees per scm, respectively.

Last week, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) cut CNG prices in New Delhi by 3.20 and 42 kilograms per kilogram. Adjacent to Nova, Navid Bozorg and Ghaziabad, the IGL was down 3.60 rupees to 47.75 rupees per kilogram.

IGL also announced that the price of natural gas for domestic piping will be 1.55 rupees per centimeter to 28.35 rupees per banknote in New Delhi. The cost of PNG IGL in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad 28.45 rupees for each scm reduces the cost.

The fall in Adani Gas and IGL led to lower prices for natural gas produced from domestic farms by 26 percent to $ 2.39 per million British thermal units on April 1.

Natural gas is converted to CNG by compression and is also used to light cooking stoves through pipes.

“As CNG prices plummet now, our consumers are saving a lot compared to gasoline and diesel (up to 50% of gasoline savings in some geographical areas),” he said.

“This will encourage all residents of our geographical areas to turn their vehicles into environmentally friendly CNGs and help reduce our carbon footprint,” he added.

The company has previously set up urban gas distribution networks in Ahmadabad, Vadodara in Gujarat, Faridabad in Hariana and Khajeh in Uttar Pradesh.

In addition, it has started commercial activities in areas that have won gasoline licenses in the city – Porbandar, Kheda, Surendranagar, Barwala, Navsari in Gujarat, Udaipur in Rajasthan, Bindind in Madhya Pradesh, Jhani in Uttar Pradesh and Palwal in Haryana.

In addition, the company’s joint venture with the Indian Oil Company (IOC) has already begun commercial operations in Pragagraj, Chandigarh, Ernakulam, Panipat, Daman, Dharwad, Udhamsingh Nagar and Bulandshahar.

The statement said: “The reduction in CNG prices in the geographical area of ​​Mahandragheh is 3.60 rupees per kilogram. In the Feridabad and Khoreja regions it is 2.75 rupees per kilogram, while in the Ahmadabad / Vadudara areas it is 2.25 rupees per kilogram.” “The domestic PNG price reduction is $ 1.0 per SCM in all of our geographical areas,” he said.

(Tags ToTranslate) Adani Gas Ltd