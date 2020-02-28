added-concert-events,-releases,-and-activities-postponed-or-canceled-thanks-to-coronavirus-worries

Additional occasions and releases have been canceled or postponed thanks to fears about the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

AKMU’s live shows in the towns of Chuncheon, Jeonju, and Cheongju, scheduled for March 14, 21, and 29, respectively, have been canceled.

The dates for The Boyz’s 1st solo live performance “RE:AL” in Seoul, scheduled for March 14-15, and Japan will be postponed. The postponed concerts for Japan involve the dates for Tokyo on March 22, Fukuoka on March 25, and Osaka on March 26.

Red Velvet’s “La Rouge” concert in Yokohama, prepared for March seven-eight, has been postponed to a afterwards day.

The stops for CIX’s initially supporter meeting “HELLO, FIX” in the United States, Thailand, and Taiwan have been postponed indefinitely.

NCT Dream’s “The Dream Show” arena tour in Tokyo scheduled for March 13-15 has been canceled.

Yezi’s enthusiast meeting planned for March four at Ilchi Art Hall has been canceled.

Music Ji Hyo’s new movie “Intruder” has quickly pushed back again its initial premiere day of March 12. The push preview event prepared for March four has also been canceled.

MAMAMOO has canceled advertising gatherings for their Japanese album. Their Japan concert, scheduled for April 3-five, and Moonbyul’s solo live performance will be postponed.

AB6IX’s earth tour “6IXENSE” in Japan will also be rescheduled, which include their March 3-four concert in Chiba and their March 17-18 concert in Osaka.

(G)I-DLE has briefly postponed their initially entire world tour “I-LAND: WHO AM I,” scheduled to commence in April, as properly as the release of their new album, which was scheduled for mid-March.

BTS has canceled the Seoul concerts of their “Map of the Soul Tour,” which have been scheduled for April 11-12 and 18-19.

Resource (one) (two) (3) (4) (five) (six) (7) (8) (9) (10) (11)