Additional screening essential as Lakeland Regional Health treats its first coronavirus affected person

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Six staff members at Lakeland Regional Well being are quarantined in their households out of an abundance of caution as the healthcare facility cares for its first COVID-19 client.

“The positions that are now part of the investigation for the Section of Health and fitness have to do with the registration team and a few of nurses,” mentioned Dr. Timothy Regan, main clinical officer at Lakeland Regional Overall health.

The individual is an 88-yr outdated male who was taken to Lakeland Regional Overall health by Polk County EMS.

As of Friday afternoon, seven people today experienced examined favourable for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, in Polk County, in accordance to the Overall health Department.

“We have the means to gather specimens but the check is not staying done in this article. There is a variation. I understand it can be confusing to men and women. So if people today occur thinking that the test would be accomplished below and they would have a consequence in advance of they go away listed here, that is not the situation at this position,” stated Dr. Regan.

Lakeland Regional Wellness officers said Friday at a press meeting in the Mulaney Household Auditorium that additional testing capabilities would provide the clinic with a lot more selections, including respiratory clinics and push-thru tests sites.

“We would love to have more screening functionality. I would say the amount one issue we’re seeking toward owning is testing abilities,” stated Elaine Thompson, President & CEO, Lakeland Regional Health.

One more vital require throughout the state is protective gear, specially N75 masks. Ideal now, officers say, Lakeland Regional Well being has more than enough.

“We absolutely really feel relaxed that our crew now has the protective individual tools, which include masks, that they require to acquire treatment of their clients now. We are not making use of bandana and scarves,” reported Thompson.

The CDC now suggests clinical personnel use “homemade masks,” which includes bandanas and scarves, if facemasks are not available.

“We are well ready to deal with huge volumes of sufferers in an efficient way,” said Dr. Regan.

On any offered day, health-related staff at Lakeland Regional Well being have obtain to 72 ventilators.

The clinic can carry in temporary models or repurpose other machines to add extra than 100 ventilators to the hospital if the scenario requires it.

“Currently statistically it’s a lot less than 3% of individuals would need that type of ventilatory support,” said Dr. Regan.

Well being officers however suggest clients with respiratory signs to contact ahead in advance of coming to the clinic.

“It helps our treatment groups immensely to know ahead of time when sufferers will be arriving that think they may be contaminated,” mentioned Dr. Regan.

Hospital personnel, wearing protecting gear, can meet up with the client in the car or truck.

The healthcare facility is also screening every person who walks into the doors of the medical center, asking about signs and symptoms and latest travel.

“If we do not choose the safeguards that are calmly staying talked about right now about distancing your self from other individuals, remaining property when you can, we will slow the distribute of this an infection. If we do not, we will see the infections boost to the issue where by it gets to be challenging to supply the every day care that we’re offering,” stated Dr. Daniel Haight, clinical director of infection avoidance at Lakeland Regional Overall health.

