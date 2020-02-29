[additional-than-1k-coronavirus-testing-kits-shipped-to-california]

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Much more than 1,00 coronavirus tests kits are on the way to California.

Hundreds of coronavirus testing kits are heading to California as point out officials say countless numbers are however beneath surveillance for the coronavirus.

The Department of Public Wellbeing reported Friday it’s established to receive an fast cargo of up to 1,200 kits.

This arrives as California utilised up most, if not all of the 200 testing kits the CDC had to begin with despatched the point out right before the federal government promised to send out far more.

“We need to have to make certain there are lots of test kits out there,” Ami Bera claimed.

California Congressman Ami Berra led a listening to with the director of the CDC this week in Washington.

“What I pointed out to him was, South Korea is screening 15,00 people a day, there’s no rationale the United States should not be in a position to make a significant range of exam kits and get them distributed throughout the region,” Bera said.

Exactly how quickly they’ll get to california is nevertheless unclear.

“We ended up informed the CDC would get the examination kits there by future week. that’s most likely not shortly adequate,” Bera explained.

The CDC did not react to a ask for for comment Friday.

