[additional-than-fifty-percent-of-bernie-sanders-supporters-feel-jeffrey-epstein-was-murdered]

Ultimately, some voter data that matters

As the 2020 election techniques, voters are weighing in on the true challenges, like whether or not or not Jeffrey Epstein actually died by suicide.

A modern Emerson College National Poll requested Democratic voters the place they stood on the infamous discussion, and it appears attitudes have shifted to some degree since Epstein’s death in August.

Again then, Emerson’s August Nationwide Poll identified that 34 percent of voters believed Epstein was murdered, 33 % thought he fully commited suicide and 32 percent had been unsure. According to the most current poll, nevertheless, 46 % now say they believe the disgraced financier was murdered, 21 percent say he committed suicide and 33 are uncertain.

Damaged down by candidate, Bernie Sanders supporters are additional very likely than supporters of other main Democratic candidates to query Epstein’s officially-ruled suicide, with 55 p.c reporting they believe that Epstein was murdered. Which is in comparison to 40 % of Bloomberg supporters, 33 % of Biden supporters and just 20 p.c of Warren supporters who mentioned the same.

Supply: https://t.co/M0NSiCthaN Crosstabs: https://t.co/VZztveOjO8 — Eldon Katz 🌹 (@eldon_katz) February 19, 2020

Apparently, voters who supported President Trump in 2016 are much more likely to align with Bernie supporters when it will come to Epstein’s demise, with 56 % of 2016 Trump supporters declaring they imagine Epstein was murdered.

Again in August, Emerson’s poll found celebration affiliation had a substantial impact on what voters imagine when it will come to the Epstein question. At the time, the poll observed that 46 % of Republicans believed Epstein was murdered as opposed to just 26 % of Democrats who considered the very same. Independents, real to form, were being extra break up on the make any difference, with 31 % stating he was murdered, 37 p.c expressing he died by suicide, and 33 percent remaining uncertain.

Study the complete report at Emerson Polling