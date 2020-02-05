Adel Taarabt has made the “amazing” transition from flashy playmaker to crisp CDM when ex-QPR and Tottenham stars shine for Benfica

Mention the name Adel Taarabt to a football fan of a certain age and watch the corners of the mouth curl up slightly to an ironic smile.

Faded memories of nutmegs, dragbacks and finesse recordings from obscene angles have since been compressed into short video clips with a hideous Europop soundtrack.

Adel Taarabt enjoys his football at Benfica

“What is my favorite skill? Nutmegs.” A world hit in terms of entertainment value. The man who enjoys pannas more than goals.

“The streets will never forget it” is the phrase that is perhaps best attributed to the Moroccan international who seemed to have the world at his feet.

Taarabt, a former star from Tottenham, developed into a real superstar at the Queens Park Rangers when he inspired fans in the championship and then in the Premier League with his bold skills and goals.

Due to poor discipline and the apparent reluctance to use the graft, both Neil Warnock and Harry Redknapp lost patience with the playmaker, and loan spells for Fulham and Milan followed.

He then moved to Benfica in 2015, but hardly ever played and was even demoted to the B national team of the Portuguese club for much of his career.

In February 2019, after seven months in the reserves, Taarabt was sent back to the senior citizens’ department.

His Benfica B trainer Bruno Lage had just taken the lead in the first team and appointed Taarabt to his squad.

Taarabt returned to Benfica on March 30 – and he hasn’t looked back since.

He has played up to four games in the Primeira Liga of Benfica this season and was only named once in a matchday team due to a ban.

Lage even experimented with Taarabt and placed the famous mercury attacker in a defensive midfield role.

It’s fair to say that the difference stunned the fans.

A personal highlight package from Moroccan football fan Maghrib Foot on Twitter last Saturday between Benfica and Belenenses makes Taarabt appear in a completely unexpected light.

🎥 Adel Taarabt vs. Belenenses:

From nutmegs and flicks to a composed defensive midfielder. Taarabt changed astonishingly, especially considering his difficult time in Portugal. He was everywhere on the field against Belenenses. Man of the game. pic.twitter.com/wZ1ar7GdlX

The trick on the ball is still visible to everyone, but the 30-year-old has clearly years of experience and is finally showing the maturity and determination he needed to get to the top.

Taarabt slips into the duels and leads the game from a quarter-final before the defense. He looks like a man who is obsessed with Lisbon.

Who knows, with a Europa League campaign coming up, it won’t be long before Premier League fans watch Taarabt in England again.



