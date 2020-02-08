Adelaide City Council Announces 100% Renewable Energy Plan

The city of Adelaide has announced that it will switch to 100% renewable energy from July 2020.

The Adelaide City Council recently announced that all municipal businesses and facilities will be powered from fully renewable sources as an art form of a partnership with Flow Power.

Flow Power will provide the Council’s energy with a combination of wind and solar energy generated in South Australia. Flow Power uses wind farms in the center of the north of the state and the newly built solar energy parks on the Eyre peninsula to fully conserve the council’s resources with renewable energy.

According to Sandy VerschoorThe partnership, Adelaides Mayor, is part of the city’s goal of being completely carbon neutral and will help cut the city council’s current operational emissions in half.

“The city of Adelaide takes climate change seriously and this partnership shows that we are taking real and meaningful action,” she said.

“As of July 1, 2020, if operated by the city of Adelaide, it will run on renewable electricity.”

“This means that all of our corporate and community buildings, community event infrastructure, electric vehicle chargers, grills in Park Lands, water pumps, street lights, and traffic lights – everything the council operates – runs on renewable electricity . “

The new deal not only helps save the planet, it also saves 20% on the city’s current energy contract. This shows that environmentally friendly can also be budget-friendly.

Flow Power co-founder David Evans is confident that the partnership will be a long-term relationship to help the Council achieve its carbon neutral goal.

“We see this as a long-term partnership that enables the city to meet its ambitious climate commitments and create opportunities to support the energy system,” he said One step from the grid,

“It is obvious that South Australia is the world leader in renewable energy. We have seen significant growth since we opened our Adelaide office and are committed to driving the country’s use of renewable energy in the long term, ”he said.

Adelaide may not be able to keep up with the cities of the East in nightlife or events, but when it comes to taking climate change seriously, South Australia really does its part.