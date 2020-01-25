Adelaide eye surgeon named Australian of 2020

The South Australian ophthalmologist Dr. James Muecke was named Australian of 2020.

The Adelaide eye surgeon received the annual award from Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a ceremony at the National Arboretum in Canberra to mark the 60th anniversary of the prestigious awards.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison with the Australian of 2020, Dr. James Muecke, during the Australian of the Year 2020 Awards. (AAP)

Dr. Mücke devotes himself to blindness prevention and eye research in his career.

In 2000, he co-founded the Vision Myanmar program and Sight For All, an organization that provides collaborative research, education, and support to combat blindness caused by preventable diseases.

With programs in Australia, Ethiopia and nine countries in Asia, Sight For All not only restores vision, it also alleviates poverty and improves the life expectancy of its patients.

The Australian of 2020, Dr. James Muecke is hugged by his wife. (AAP)

Dr. Mücke plans to spend much of his time in the spotlight this year talking about how to tackle what he calls “impending disaster”. Diabetes becomes the leading cause of blindness in working age adults in Australia.

Some of the solutions include a sugar tax, better food labeling and advertising restrictions, especially during children’s television viewing.

“People go blind and lose sight. We have to go back to the beginning and say what causes it.”

The Australian of 2020, Dr. James Muecke, and Senior Australian of 2020, Professor John Newnham, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (AAP)

Professor John Newman has been named Senior Australian of the Year 2020 for his work in obstetrics.

Professor Newnham is a renowned agency for the prevention of premature birth, the main cause of death and disability in Australian children up to the age of five.

After conducting the first study on the lifelong effects of pregnancy, he developed a program that could reduce the number of premature babies in Western Australia by eight percent.

Tennis World No. 1 single player Ash Barty received the award for the young Australian of 2020. She encourages other young people to be “humble and respectful” and “cracked” in pursuing their goals.

Australian tennis player Ash Barty was awarded the Young Australian of the Year. (PR-PICTURE)

The tennis player, born in Ipswich, has risen in the world rankings and delighted fans with her tireless tennis style. Her calm, cheerful manner has also raised her head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to accepting defeats with grace.

Bernie Shakeshaft was named Local Hero of the Australian of the Year.

Former Northern Territory Jackaroo Bernie Shakeshaft has helped more than 1,000 of Australia’s most vulnerable children through his BackTrack Youth Works program.

The program teaches young people the skills they need to live on a job site and is designed to help reduce Armidale’s youth crime rate by more than 38 percent.

Bernie Shakeshaft, winner of Local Hero 2020, at the Australian of the Year Awards 2020. (AAP)

“It’s difficult for our Australian children – wait, don’t give up, help is on the way,” he said.

With smoke from nearby bushfires in the air outside of the venue, Morrison honored everyone involved in or involved in the emergency.

“They – like the nominees here tonight – show us that our national history is a great achievement, but also pain, exertion, sweat,” he said.

“You are all Australian of the year.”

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Australian of the Year Awards program. Many former award winners were in the audience, including Rosie Batty, Ita Buttrose, Robert de Castella and Dawn Fraser.