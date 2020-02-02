Adelaide man attacked with hammer in CBD

A man was charged with an allegedly unprovoked hammer attack in downtown Adelaide, in which a man sustained serious head injuries.

A 71-year-old man was walking his wife on Kintore Avenue around 9:30 a.m. today when a man came up to her and asked about the time before he supposedly hit the man with a hammer.

David Bimmie told 9News that he had watched the incident and helped.

“I realized that one was attacked by the other with a hammer and a bag. Fortunately, his wife tried to stop the other from beating him,” he said.

“He was full of the attack. I thought the guy was going to be killed.

“The guy who attacked tried to bite the lady in the arm, so I grabbed his head and pressed him, pressed his body.”

Mr. Bimmie and other passersby managed to arrest the alleged attacker before the police arrived to arrest him.

The victim was taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with non-life threatening head injuries while the suspect was interviewed.

The 32-year-old man with no permanent address has since been charged with serious physical injury and was bailed out on Monday at the Adelaide Magistrates Court.

The police have yet to determine the motive for the attack.