[adele-appears-at-marriage-party-and-announces-new-album]

The singer of & # 39 Hello there & # 39 Surprise marriage ceremony visitors that involve stars Robert Emms and Florence Welch with the overall performance of their solitary and a version of Spice Women.

Adele shocked attendees at her close friend Laura DockrillThe nuptials of Saturday, February 15, 2020 provide as wedding officiants and singers.

The "Good day" star took more than the relationship ceremony of his pal and The Maccabees& # 39 Hugo White and then took the stage at the Mason’s Arms pub in London to accomplish for the newlyweds.

In visuals captured by the wedding day company, which incorporate "Chernobyl"star Robert Emms, the singer launched her hit "Rolling in the Deep" and a model of the Spice Ladies& # 39 "Spice up your lifetime."

And in an audio clip of the bash, where by the attendees included Florence and the equipment& # 39 s Florence WelchAdele seemed to counsel that his new album will be unveiled in September 2020.