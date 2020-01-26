Adele lost 98 pounds? She only ate 1,000 calories a day!

Adele looks slim and fans want to know how she managed to get slim.

A slimmer singer

The singer of “Someone Like You” appears happy and healthy in her much smaller frame, and a low-calorie diet and exercise are due. The “old fashioned” way of doing this is the trick for the 31-year-old British bomb.

As reported by Hello! “” Camila Goodis (her personal trainer), (Adele) reduced her calorie intake to 1,000 calories a day and kept to the daily workout. “

Pilates has proven itself for Adele, who looks strong and slim.

Drink and exercise “green juices”

Regarding her diet, Goodis said, “The first week is intense, green juice and only 1,000 calories.” As The Telegraph notes, “The sirt food diet developed by the famous nutritionists Aiden Goggins and Glen Matten in 2016 is.” became the main cause of Adele’s weight loss. “

This jump start helped Adele on her way to a healthier lifestyle.

The public’s idea of ​​”perfection”

Because Lizzo takes a close look at the stars and their size, it’s important to know that the look can be deceiving. We cannot judge a person’s medical status based solely on their body shape and size. That said, if Adele changes her diet and exercise routine to transform for her own sake, she deserves the support of her fans as long as she does it in a healthy way.

Greetings to Adele on this dramatic journey. We hope she will go to the recording studio after training to make even more fantastic music!

