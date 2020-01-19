Adequate food supply for CNY, says Agriculture Minister Malaysia

Minister of Agriculture and Agro Industry, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, today gave assurances that there is sufficient food supply on the market to meet Chinese New Year requirements. – Picture of Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, June 10 / PRNewswire / – Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, Minister of Agriculture and Agriculture, assured today that there is sufficient food supply on the market to meet the requirements for the Chinese New Year (CNY), the next Week takes place.

He said the ministry is working with the Interior Ministry of Trade and Consumer Protection (KPDHEP) to keep prices under control.

“If food supplies are sufficient, surveillance is needed to keep prices stable,” he told reporters after the start of the 2020 Antibiotic Fun Run at Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) nearby.

Salahuddin said the veterinary department would also step up livestock surveillance after the ban on colistin antibiotics.

“This is to ensure that the cattle are safe to eat,” he said, adding that the use of colistin antibiotics could have serious harmful long-term effects on human health. – Bernama