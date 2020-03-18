Adidas, Bodyform, PlayStation, Vodafone: The Drum Lookup Awards 2020 shortlist discovered

Bodyform, Purina, O2, BP, M&S, Adidas, PlayStation, Vodafone, Harley-Davidson, Eurotunnel, Birdseye and Automobile Trader are some of the brands shortlisted for The Drum Look for Awards 2020.

Chaired by Adrian Phipps, world Search engine optimization director of GSK, the judging panel consisted of professionals from Microsoft, GoCompare, Trainline, Yotel, Linkedin, Google, Vaunt, Deliveroo and MediaCom.

In light of the global situation, The Drum Awards are reviewing the ceremony day which was thanks to choose area on 22 April. For updates and developments on this, make sure you retain an eye on the awards website.

Functionality Company of the Yr

Click Seek the advice of

Crafted

Effect

Keyade

Mediahub World-wide

Pufferr Ltd for New Bond Street Pawnbrokers

Receptional Ltd

Stickyeyes

Biddable Workforce of the 12 months

Crafted

Croud

Effect

Merkle EMEA

Propellernet

Organic Staff of the Year

Click on Seek the advice of

Crafted

Progressed Lookup

HigherVisibility

Merkle EMEA British isles

Reprise Digital

The Natural Company

Wolfgang Digital

Growing Star

Alicia Castro, Reprise Digital

Ben Jackson, Croud

Mairi Johnstone, Perplexed.com

Nicole Li , MediaCom All over the world

Ruby Youthful, Croud

Shannon Reilly, Lawn Electronic

Finance and Professional Products and services

Progressed Search for Funds Guru

Roast for InsureandGo

iProspect Ireland for AIG Ireland

Pufferr Ltd for New Bond Avenue Pawnbrokers

Merkle EMEA for National Incident Helpline

iCrossing British isles for Fidelity

Lawn Digital for Sainsbury’s BankiProspect Ireland for Bank of Eire

Not for Financial gain

Ayima for The British Pink Cross – Registered Charity Range 220949

Everything is Feasible for Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew

Crafted for University of Suffolk

Audio and Enjoyment

Edit for Vue

MediaCom Throughout the world for PlayStation

Verve Lookup for Excitement Bingo

Travel and Tourism

Crafted for Eurotunnel Le Shuttle

iProspect Ireland for Aer Lingus

Jellyfish for Health-related Vacation As opposed

s360 for Sinatur

The Website positioning Functions for ukbreakaways

Wolfgang Electronic for Arctic Adventures

Wolfgang Electronic for DALATA Lodge Team

Wolfgang Electronic for Dublin Airport

Wolfgang Electronic, O’Callaghan Collection for Wolfgang Digital

Retail or Ecommerce

Agenda21 for Vodafone

Escalating a provide-out Search engine optimisation system for Mirror Electronic

MediaCom for adidas

Mediahub International for Harley-Davidson

Mirror Electronic for Replicate Digital and Ace Sheds

Search Solved LTD for Door Superstore

Wolfgang Electronic for Intersport Elverys

FMCG

Merkle EMEA for Danone – Aptaclub

Tmwi for Purina Uk

Zenith Worldwide for Nomad Food items – Birdseye

Zenith Globally for Reckitt Benckiser Wellness

B2B

Don’t be Shy for Promethean

iProspect Ireland for Workday

iProspect Eire for Place of work from Fb

RocketMill Ltd. for Deliver for Assistance Group

VMLY&R for United Rentals

Zenith Around the world for Oracle

Activity and Leisure

Automotive and Transport

Bluebird Media AB

Click Seek advice from for Kwik In good shape

Mediahub World for Harley-Davidson

Merkle EMEA for Car Trader

Roast for Nextbase

Starcom for Company Hire-A-Motor vehicle

The Search engine marketing Is effective for All Rounder Cricket

Health care and Pharma

AIS Media, Inc. for Increased Atlanta Oral & Facial Surgical treatment

MediaCom United kingdom for Nuffield Wellness

Merkle EMEA for Danone – Aptaclub

Performics Uk for Elsevier Wellbeing

Stickyeyes for Teva

Verve Research for Babylon Overall health

Whites Company for Medme

Zenith Worldwide for Tena

Search engine optimization & PPC – Integrated

AIS Media, Inc. for Higher Atlanta Oral & Facial Surgery

Observed for Hoppy

Loom Digital for Permagard

Merkle EMEA for Aptaclub

Reload Digital for Emma Bridgewater

The Search engine optimization Functions for SureSafe

Wolfgang Digital for Brown Thomas & Arnotts

Wolfgang Electronic for Littlewoods Eire

Web optimization – Best B2B Campaign

Do not be Shy for Promethean

Effect for EMIS

Investis Digital for BillerudKorsnäs

Investis Electronic for Terra Staffing

Phorest E-A-T-ing Up New Markets for Phorest Salon Software package

Session Media for The CPD Criteria Place of work

VMLY&R for United Rentals

Search engine optimisation – Best B2C Campaign

CTI Digital for Alton Towers

Green Park Written content for Unilever

Eco-friendly Park Articles for Unilever Idonesia

iProspect for The Body Shop

MediaCom British isles for British Gasoline

Peak Ace AG for die kartenmacherei

Peak Ace AG for Yours Outfits

Tmwi foor Purina Uk

Yard Digital for Sainsbury’s Lender

Search engine marketing Very best B2C Marketing campaign

PPC – Finest B2B Campaign

AIS Media, Inc. for AIS Media

Booster Box Srl for Taboola

Effect for E-Times

iProspect Eire for Workday

iProspect Eire for Place of work from Facebook

Modern-day for Hyland

Neo Media Globe for Sage

Novi.electronic ltd for PropertyData

Tag Digital Ltd for Informa (formerly UBM)

PPC – Finest B2C Campaign

Bluebird Media AB for KitchenTime

MediaCom for adidas

Increase Interactive for Stanley Steemer

Vodafone Uk for VOXI by Vodafone

Wolfgang Electronic for Brown Thomas & Arnotts

Wolfgang Electronic for Intersport Elverys

Wolfgang Electronic for Littlewoods Ireland

Wolfgang Digital, ZAGG Global for Wolfgang Electronic

Web optimization & PPC – Most Productive Use of Technological innovation in a Search Campaign

Bluebird Media AB for KitchenTime

Found for Hoppy

iCrossing and Virgin Working experience Days

Wolfgang Electronic for The Alex Resort

MediaCom for Adidas

NMPi for M&S

Uberall for BP

Wolfgang Electronic for Dublin Airport

Wolfgang Digital for Littlewoods Ireland

Web optimization – Most Successful Use of Social Media

Favourable Digital for Try out Lamb

Wolfgang Digital for Carrolls Irish Items

Wolfgang Digital for DID Electrical

Search engine optimization – Most Efficient Use of Information

Inexperienced Park Articles for Unilever

Environmentally friendly Park Material for Unilever Indonesia

iProspect for Marmalade

Locaria for Eventbrite

Peak Ace AG for die kartenmacherei

Tmwi for Purina Uk

Verve Search for Buzz Bingo

Wolfgang Electronic for Arctic Adventures

Seo – Most Effective Use of PR

Bluebird Media AB for Artiks

Blueclaw Media for FootballPredictions.Internet

Edit for Bewildered.com

Peak Ace AG for Yours Garments

Publicis Media for Oral B on Behalf of Starcom United kingdom

Stickyeyes for LG

Verve Look for for Buzz Bingo

Zenith Around the world for Bodyform

PPC – Most Helpful Use of Knowledge or Insights

Bind for TyresOnTheDrive.com (now been acquired by Halfords)

Havas Media for O2

iProspect Eire for Workday

MediaCom United kingdom for Direct Line

Metric Idea for Paycor

NMPi for Tipi

Wolfgang Digital for Brown Thomas & Arnotts

Wolfgang Electronic for Littlewoods Eire

Website positioning – Most Efficient Use of Info

iProspect for The Entire body Shop

Peak Ace AG for die kartenmacherei

Propellernet for PureGym

Whites Agency for Sporticos

Search engine optimization & PPC – Greatest Lookup Software program

Adthena

Adzooma

Cheq

Marin Application

RankingCoach GmbH

Rio Seo

Sellics

SEMrush

Squared.io

Technical Innovation of the 12 months

Adthena

Deliveroo

MediaCom for adidas

Natives for @AkeroLabs

Sellics

SEMrush

Squared.io

