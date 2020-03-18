Adidas, Bodyform, PlayStation, Vodafone: The Drum Lookup Awards 2020 shortlist discovered

Bodyform, Purina, O2, BP, M&S, Adidas, PlayStation, Vodafone, Harley-Davidson, Eurotunnel, Birdseye and Automobile Trader are some of the brands shortlisted for The Drum Look for Awards 2020.
Chaired by Adrian Phipps, world Search engine optimization director of GSK, the judging panel consisted of professionals from Microsoft, GoCompare, Trainline, Yotel, Linkedin, Google, Vaunt, Deliveroo and MediaCom.
In light of the global situation, The Drum Awards are reviewing the ceremony day which was thanks to choose area on 22 April. For updates and developments on this, make sure you retain an eye on the awards website.
Functionality Company of the Yr
- Click Seek the advice of
- Crafted
- Effect
- Keyade
- Mediahub World-wide
- Pufferr Ltd for New Bond Street Pawnbrokers
- Receptional Ltd
- Stickyeyes
Biddable Workforce of the 12 months
- Crafted
- Croud
- Effect
- Merkle EMEA
- Propellernet
Organic Staff of the Year
- Click on Seek the advice of
- Crafted
- Progressed Lookup
- HigherVisibility
- Merkle EMEA British isles
- Reprise Digital
- The Natural Company
- Wolfgang Digital
Growing Star
- Alicia Castro, Reprise Digital
- Ben Jackson, Croud
- Mairi Johnstone, Perplexed.com
- Nicole Li , MediaCom All over the world
- Ruby Youthful, Croud
- Shannon Reilly, Lawn Electronic
Finance and Professional Products and services
- Progressed Search for Funds Guru
- Roast for InsureandGo
- iProspect Ireland for AIG Ireland
- Pufferr Ltd for New Bond Avenue Pawnbrokers
- Merkle EMEA for National Incident Helpline
- iCrossing British isles for Fidelity
- Lawn Digital for Sainsbury’s BankiProspect Ireland for Bank of Eire
Not for Financial gain
- Ayima for The British Pink Cross – Registered Charity Range 220949
- Everything is Feasible for Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
- Crafted for University of Suffolk
- Audio and Enjoyment
- Edit for Vue
- MediaCom Throughout the world for PlayStation
- Verve Lookup for Excitement Bingo
Travel and Tourism
- Crafted for Eurotunnel Le Shuttle
- iProspect Ireland for Aer Lingus
- Jellyfish for Health-related Vacation As opposed
- s360 for Sinatur
- The Website positioning Functions for ukbreakaways
- Wolfgang Electronic for Arctic Adventures
- Wolfgang Electronic for DALATA Lodge Team
- Wolfgang Electronic for Dublin Airport
- Wolfgang Electronic, O’Callaghan Collection for Wolfgang Digital
Retail or Ecommerce
- Agenda21 for Vodafone
- Escalating a provide-out Search engine optimisation system for Mirror Electronic
- MediaCom for adidas
- Mediahub International for Harley-Davidson
- Mirror Electronic for Replicate Digital and Ace Sheds
- Search Solved LTD for Door Superstore
- Wolfgang Electronic for Intersport Elverys
FMCG
- Merkle EMEA for Danone – Aptaclub
- Tmwi for Purina Uk
- Zenith Worldwide for Nomad Food items – Birdseye
- Zenith Globally for Reckitt Benckiser Wellness
B2B
- Don’t be Shy for Promethean
- iProspect Ireland for Workday
- iProspect Eire for Place of work from Fb
- RocketMill Ltd. for Deliver for Assistance Group
- VMLY&R for United Rentals
- Zenith Around the world for Oracle
Activity and Leisure
- Automotive and Transport
- Bluebird Media AB
- Click Seek advice from for Kwik In good shape
- Mediahub World for Harley-Davidson
- Merkle EMEA for Car Trader
- Roast for Nextbase
- Starcom for Company Hire-A-Motor vehicle
- The Search engine marketing Is effective for All Rounder Cricket
Health care and Pharma
- AIS Media, Inc. for Increased Atlanta Oral & Facial Surgical treatment
- MediaCom United kingdom for Nuffield Wellness
- Merkle EMEA for Danone – Aptaclub
- Performics Uk for Elsevier Wellbeing
- Stickyeyes for Teva
- Verve Research for Babylon Overall health
- Whites Company for Medme
- Zenith Worldwide for Tena
Search engine optimization & PPC – Integrated
- AIS Media, Inc. for Higher Atlanta Oral & Facial Surgery
- Observed for Hoppy
- Loom Digital for Permagard
- Merkle EMEA for Aptaclub
- Reload Digital for Emma Bridgewater
- The Search engine optimization Functions for SureSafe
- Wolfgang Digital for Brown Thomas & Arnotts
- Wolfgang Electronic for Littlewoods Eire
Web optimization – Best B2B Campaign
- Do not be Shy for Promethean
- Effect for EMIS
- Investis Digital for BillerudKorsnäs
- Investis Electronic for Terra Staffing
- Phorest E-A-T-ing Up New Markets for Phorest Salon Software package
- Session Media for The CPD Criteria Place of work
- VMLY&R for United Rentals
Search engine optimisation – Best B2C Campaign
- CTI Digital for Alton Towers
- Green Park Written content for Unilever
- Eco-friendly Park Articles for Unilever Idonesia
- iProspect for The Body Shop
- MediaCom British isles for British Gasoline
- Peak Ace AG for die kartenmacherei
- Peak Ace AG for Yours Outfits
- Tmwi foor Purina Uk
- Yard Digital for Sainsbury’s Lender
Search engine marketing Very best B2C Marketing campaign
PPC – Finest B2B Campaign
- AIS Media, Inc. for AIS Media
- Booster Box Srl for Taboola
- Effect for E-Times
- iProspect Eire for Workday
- iProspect Eire for Place of work from Facebook
- Modern-day for Hyland
- Neo Media Globe for Sage
- Novi.electronic ltd for PropertyData
- Tag Digital Ltd for Informa (formerly UBM)
PPC – Finest B2C Campaign
- Bluebird Media AB for KitchenTime
- MediaCom for adidas
- Increase Interactive for Stanley Steemer
- Vodafone Uk for VOXI by Vodafone
- Wolfgang Electronic for Brown Thomas & Arnotts
- Wolfgang Electronic for Intersport Elverys
- Wolfgang Electronic for Littlewoods Ireland
- Wolfgang Digital, ZAGG Global for Wolfgang Electronic
Web optimization & PPC – Most Productive Use of Technological innovation in a Search Campaign
- Bluebird Media AB for KitchenTime
- Found for Hoppy
- iCrossing and Virgin Working experience Days
- Wolfgang Electronic for The Alex Resort
- MediaCom for Adidas
- NMPi for M&S
- Uberall for BP
- Wolfgang Electronic for Dublin Airport
- Wolfgang Digital for Littlewoods Ireland
Web optimization – Most Successful Use of Social Media
- Favourable Digital for Try out Lamb
- Wolfgang Digital for Carrolls Irish Items
- Wolfgang Digital for DID Electrical
Search engine optimization – Most Efficient Use of Information
- Inexperienced Park Articles for Unilever
- Environmentally friendly Park Material for Unilever Indonesia
- iProspect for Marmalade
- Locaria for Eventbrite
- Peak Ace AG for die kartenmacherei
- Tmwi for Purina Uk
- Verve Search for Buzz Bingo
- Wolfgang Electronic for Arctic Adventures
Seo – Most Effective Use of PR
- Bluebird Media AB for Artiks
- Blueclaw Media for FootballPredictions.Internet
- Edit for Bewildered.com
- Peak Ace AG for Yours Garments
- Publicis Media for Oral B on Behalf of Starcom United kingdom
- Stickyeyes for LG
- Verve Look for for Buzz Bingo
- Zenith Around the world for Bodyform
PPC – Most Helpful Use of Knowledge or Insights
- Bind for TyresOnTheDrive.com (now been acquired by Halfords)
- Havas Media for O2
- iProspect Eire for Workday
- MediaCom United kingdom for Direct Line
- Metric Idea for Paycor
- NMPi for Tipi
- Wolfgang Digital for Brown Thomas & Arnotts
- Wolfgang Electronic for Littlewoods Eire
Website positioning – Most Efficient Use of Info
- iProspect for The Entire body Shop
- Peak Ace AG for die kartenmacherei
- Propellernet for PureGym
- Whites Agency for Sporticos
Search engine optimization & PPC – Greatest Lookup Software program
- Adthena
- Adzooma
- Cheq
- Marin Application
- RankingCoach GmbH
- Rio Seo
- Sellics
- SEMrush
- Squared.io
Technical Innovation of the 12 months
- Adthena
- Deliveroo
- MediaCom for adidas
- Natives for @AkeroLabs
- Sellics
- SEMrush
- Squared.io
