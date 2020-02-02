Adidas built a sustainable soccer field with 1.8 million plastic bottles

Adidas took around 1.8 million plastic bottles and turned it into a sustainable football field.

A typical grass field uses a large amount of new plastic and post-ground rubber.

James Carney, vice president of Adidas’ global brand strategy, told CNN that the sustainable field the company is building is made from plastic bottles from remote islands, beaches, coastal communities, and coasts – with the goal of preventing ocean pollution.

The plastic was washed and treated before it was converted into a filling that was used to build the artificial field.

The filling looks like pellets and is of crucial importance for the overall function of the field, since it influences the playability, performance and safety of the field conditions. It is responsible for the traction of the players and also serves as a cushion for players who slide, dive or fall.

“We believe that sport has the power to change lives, and this field is evidence that we are putting this belief into practice,” said Cameron Collins, Adidas’ North American football director, in a statement. “For these young athletes, it’s more than a place to play, it’s a reminder of our collective responsibility to get rid of plastic waste.”

The apparel company donated the field of recycled plastic waste to Miami Edison High School, which is just a short drive from the Super Bowl LIV’s Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The Miami Edison High School borders the Liberty City neighborhood in Miami, where a number of current and former NFL stars such as T.Y. Hilton, Chad Johnson, Antonio Brown, Amari Cooper and Devonta Freeman.