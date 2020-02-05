Adidas Closes “Significant” Number of Stores in China Due to Corona Virus | money

The Adidas logo is displayed at the company headquarters in Herzogenaurach during the celebrations for the 70th anniversary of the German sportswear manufacturer Adidas on August 9, 2019. – Reuters pic

BERLIN, October 6 / PRNewswire / – German sportswear company Adidas announced today that it has temporarily closed a “significant” number of its stores in China due to the corona virus outbreak that killed nearly 500 people and infected thousands.

The company said the rapidly spreading virus had a negative impact on its business, but could not yet assess how far.

Adidas has around 12,000 stores in China, including franchise stores.

In China, Adidas saw slow sales growth of 11 percent from July to September, compared to 14 percent in the second quarter.

Several retailers have warned that Coronavirus is taking its toll, including Nike Inc and Hugo Boss, both of which have closed some stores in China.

Adidas’ German rival Puma did not want to say today whether coronavirus has affected its business in China. – Reuters