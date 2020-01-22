Adidas relies on recycled material “to combat ocean plastic” | Life

Adidas is determined to take action against the scourge of plastic waste to stop ocean pollution. – Reuters picture

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, January 22 – German sportswear giant Adidas announced yesterday that more than half of the polyester used in its products this year comes from recycled materials, including millions of plastic waste shoes.

In 2020, the proportion of recycled polyester in Adidas products “will exceed 50 percent for the first time,” says a statement by the company.

By 2024, Adidas will “only use recycled polyester” for the entire range of shoes, clothing and other items such as bags and shin pads.

The Bavarian company also aimed to produce 15 to 20 million pairs of shoes from recycled plastic waste that comes from “beaches and coastal regions” in 2020.

The group has sold more than 11 million such pairs last year – still only a fraction of the more than 400 million pairs of shoes it makes annually.

Adidas said its goal was to fight the scourge of plastic waste “to stop pollution of the world’s oceans.”

The company’s first running shoe, which is made entirely from recycled materials, the “Futurecraft Loop”, is expected to be available in 2021.

The company has been working with the environmental organization Parley for the Oceans on a range of products since 2015, including soccer jerseys for large clubs such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. – AFP