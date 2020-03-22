Adieu, sweet Curb, until we meet again

This is what happens in the television world on Sunday, March 22nd. All the time East.

The best choice

Control your enthusiasm (HBO, 10 pages; Season 10 finale, special time): It’s time to offer a difficult farewell to protect your mood again.

This season has been a bit of a mixed bag, but we are still excited about this finale, because even your well-read enthusiasm is Curs. Here’s Danette Chavez, “Beep Panic,” the latest episode of these 10 seasons:

The dealings at BMW dealers show that Larry can do a good job, as in a bad case, which makes it difficult to judge. He is a chaotic neutral creature, mostly manageable, but not immune to reality. He is not the kind of person we want to imitate, but some of his faux pas is variable. I don’t think anyone who watches Diane’s sweat directly on Lari’s soup bowl calls her to be polite. It is also understood that Diane’s suggestion to go home after seeing her sitting at the bus stop. After working on a car dealer (Richard Topol), look at all the “backpacks” in the club following the Bayern’s donation, where you spend about $ 150,000 on the same car? That’s not normal, it’s Larry David and that’s why we keep watching. Larry does not always face complications, but he is punished enough to make Curb feel like a real life in the midst of his growing reality by his misantropical ways.

Constant coverage

Strange (Starz, 8 pages)

Simpsons (Fox, 8 in the morning).

Batwoman (CW, page 8)

Dead browsing (AMC, 9 pages)

Bob’s Burger (Fox at 9 am)

Super girl (CW, page 9)

Homeland (Showtime, 9am)

Westworld (HBO, 9 pages)

Wild card

Spy Wars with Damian Lewis (Smithsonian, 8 p.m., series premiere): This new documentary series reviews “the most shocking and explosive espionage events of the last 50 years” – that is, there is a decent chance that it will be separated from the curious and angry.

However, it will not be boring, especially if you are a fan of the red-headed Brits.

