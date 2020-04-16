Adler Park School travel-by parade reunites Libertyville academics and learners

Carrying a wide smile from ear to ear, Adler Park College very first-grade teacher Theresa Gasick was satisfied for the opportunity to greet some of her pupils Thursday.

“I miss out on these little ones and the interaction with them,” she explained.

















































When retaining to social distancing guidelines, Gasic and her colleagues lined up powering the Libertyville elementary university whilst learners and mothers and fathers drove by waving and honking in the first Adler Park Scholar Parade.

A extended line of automobiles started the parade just before 12:30 p.m., many making the parade loop a lot more than after. Some college students wore Adler Gator equipment to display their college spirit, and automobiles were being adorned with handmade symptoms.

Instructor Lauren Koenig brought her pet dog Miller to support greet college students.

“It really is an wonderful way to see our college students. I miss them a whole lot,’ the 2nd-quality trainer reported.















































