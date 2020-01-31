Adler Planetarium days off announced for February

Illinois residents who want something to do on President’s Day and other weekdays in February can take advantage of a “day off” in the Adler Planetarium.

The Adler offers free entry on certain weekdays in February, the planetarium announced Friday. This also applies to President’s Day, 17 February, when the planetarium will also offer a guest blogger panel ‘Chicago’s Black Women in STEAM [Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math]’ to continue the celebration of Black History / Future Month. On that day, guest bloggers will participate in two moderated panels, sharing insights about what it means to be a colored woman in STEAM, according to a press release from the planetarium. The panels take place at the Johnson Family Star Theater at 10.30 am and 11.30 am.

Other days off in February are planned for:

Tuesday-Thursday, 4-6 February

Tuesday-Thursday 11-13 February

Tuesday-Thursday 18-20 February

Free admission includes general admission exhibitions, but residents of Illinois can also upgrade to get access to the “Atwood Sphere” experience and two ski shows at a discounted price.