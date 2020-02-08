Administration ends antitrust probe of 4 automakers, California – KGET 17

by: MARCY GORDON and MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press

Posted: Feb 7, 2020 / 3:16 PST / Updated: Feb 7, 2020 / 6:14 PM PST

File – In this photo from January 5, 2016, traffic crosses the Golden Gate Bridge in the rain in this view of Sausalito, California. The Trump administration has ended its antitrust probe in an agreement between California and four major automakers automobiles, after failing to find that the conduct of businesses has violated the law. (AP photo / Eric Risberg, file)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Trump administration has ended its antitrust investigation into a deal between California and four of the world’s largest automakers after failing to conclude that the conduct of the companies violated the law.

The Justice Department’s investigation, which began last fall, aimed to determine whether anti-trust laws had been violated by Ford, Honda, Volkswagen and BMW when the July agreement with California was struck. . As part of the deal, automakers planned to comply with California’s associated pollution and mileage requirements which are more stringent than the federal standards sought by President Donald Trump.

The Justice Department found no conduct contrary to the law and closed the investigation, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Friday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to speak in public.

In September, the administration revoked California’s power to set vehicle mileage standards, saying that only the federal government has the power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions and fuel economy. Senior California officials and environmental groups have taken legal action to end the setback.

Democrats accused the administration of using antitrust powers to target political opponents of the investigation. A senior Justice Department official defended the investigation before Congress and denied any political motivation or influence from the White House.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, Democrat, said on Friday that “the Justice Department’s misled accusations were still a sham – a blatant attempt by the Trump administration to prevent more automakers from reaching California and accept stricter emission standards. “

Newsom called the investigation closed “a great loss for the president and his militarization of federal agencies.”

California’s power to set its own stricter emission standards dates back to a Congressional waiver when the Clean Air Act was passed in 1970. The state has long pushed car manufacturers to adopt more fuel efficient tourism which emits less pollution. A dozen states and the District of Columbia also meet California fuel economy standards.

The deal between the state and automakers bypassed the administration’s plan to freeze emissions and fuel economy standards adopted under President Obama at 2021 levels.